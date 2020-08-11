AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Tuesday, Aug. 11 10:40 AM Dem Rep. Rick Larsen’s public schedule – Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen tours small businesses and farms benefitting from federal pandemic relief, meeting Breadfarm bakery owner Scott Mangold, 11768 Westar Lane, Burlington, WA (10:40 AM PDT); The Fairhaven restaurant owner Jennifer Shapanuf, 100 North Burlington Blvd, Burlington, WA (12:10 PM PDT): Viva Farms Executive Director Michael Frazier, 15366 Ovenell Rd, Burlington, WA (1:45 PM PDT); Hedlin Family Farm stand owners Dave Hedlin and Serena Campbel, 12052 Chilberg Road, La Conner, WA (2:25 PM PDT); and Tulip Town co-owners Andrew Miller and Angela Speer, 15002 Bradshaw Road, Mount Vernon, WA (3:10 PM PDT)

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 420 8882

These events are open to the press, but attendance will be limited to comply with public health directives. Masks are required to be worn. Please RSVP to Joe Tutino at Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov.

Tuesday, Aug. 11 11:00 AM King County Executive Constantine distributes free face coverings in Renton – King County Executive Dow Constantine joins volunteers in Renton to distribute free face coverings to King County residents, a portion of the 25 million face coverings purchased by the county

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: Veronica Brown, Nyhus Communications, veronica.brown@nyhus.com

Tuesday, Aug. 11 1:30 PM Dems Rep. Suzan DelBene and Sen. Patty Murray hold constituent briefing on coronavirus – Democrats Rep. Suzan DelBene and Sen. Patty Murray hold a virtual constituent briefing on coronavirus (COVID-19) and provide an update on the current negotiations in Congress over the next relief bill.

Weblinks: http://delbene.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repdelbene

Contacts: Nick Martin , Office of Rep. Suzan DelBene, Nick.Martin@mail.house.gov, 1 202 603 9079

Tuesday, Aug. 11 – Thursday, Aug. 13 94th Washington State Men’s Amateur Golf Championship

Location: Chambers Bay Golf Course, 6320 Grandview Dr W, University Place, WA

Weblinks: https://thewsga.org/, https://twitter.com/theWSGA

Contacts: Washington State Golf Association, wsga.communications@thewsga.org

Wednesday, Aug. 12 – Friday, Aug. 14 CANCELED: NewSpace conference – CANCELED: Space Frontier Foundation NewSpace conference, focusing on the near-term and long-term potential and challenges of the emerging commercial space industry * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Hyatt Regency Lake Washington at Seattle’s Southport, 1053 Lake Washington Blvd N, Renton, WA

Weblinks: http://newspace.spacefrontier.org/, https://twitter.com/NewSpaceCon

Contacts: Space Frontier Foundation press, press@spacefrontier.org

Thursday, Aug. 13 – Sunday, Aug. 16 CANCELED: American Academy of Dermatology Innovation Academy event – CANCELED: AAD Innovation Academy event (formerly American Academy of Dermatology Summer Meeting) * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.aad.org/meetings/summer-meeting, https://twitter.com/AADskin

Contacts: AAD media, mediarelations@aad.org, 1 847 330 0230