BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400. A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Washington at 3:05 p.m.

ELECTION 2020 PRIMARY TURNOUT

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state saw its highest primary turnout in more than five decades, with 55% of the state’s 4.6 million voters returning ballots for last week’s election, setting the stage for a potential record-breaking turnout in November. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 490 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK REI HEADQUARTERS

SEATTLE — Outdoor retailer REI is walking away from its nearly completed corporate campus in suburban Seattle and will shift headquarters operations to sites across the Seattle area as the coronavirus pandemic affects how they do business. UPCOMING: 400 words by 4 p.m.

RACIAL INJUSTICE PORTLAND TEAR GAS

SALEM, Ore. — The presence of U.S. agents has diminished in Portland, Oregon, but city officials are still cleaning up tear gas residue from the streets, dirt and possibly the storm drains after the chemical was used frequently by both police and federal officers during more than two months of often-violent protests over racial injustice. By Sara Cline. SENT: 850 words. With AP photos.

POLICE SUBPOENA MEDIA

SEATTLE — A group of news outlets has appealed to the Washington Supreme Court to block a Seattle Police Department subpoena pursuing unpublished images of protester activity. SENT: 350 words.

COLD CASE VICTIM ID

EVERETT, Wash. — Detectives have used genetic genealogy to identify a long-unknown shooting victim whose body was found in a Snohomish County lake more than a quarter-century ago. SENT: 290 words.

SOCKEYE SALMON RETURN

NAMPA, Idaho. — Wildlife experts have reported more than a dozen sockeye salmon returned to Redfish Lake in central Idaho after reporting a record-low number of salmon last year. SENT: 330 words.

SPORTS

IN BRIEF

MISSING PERSON BODY FOUND: Body found at mountain pass ID’d as missing Auburn woman.

FORMER MAYOR THEFT: Former Washington state mayor accused of stealing funds.

NURSE HEROIN DISTRIBUTION: Ex-nurse sentenced to federal prison for distributing heroin.

VIRUS OUTBREAK MULTNOMAH FALLS: Multnomah Falls reopens to the public with coronavirus rules.

ONLINE DATE ROBBERY: Man held up by stun gun as online date takes bad turn.

BODY DUMPSTER: King County sheriffs investigate body found in dumpster.