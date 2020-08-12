Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — People who have been arrested since late May on non-violent misdemeanor charges during protests that have racked Oregon’s largest city for more than 70 days won’t be prosecuted. Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said Tuesday the new policy recognizes the outrage and frustration over a history of racial injustice that has led to sustained, often violent protests in Portland. He said the new policy also recognizes the more practical realities of the court system, which is running more than two months behind in processing cases because of COVID-19. At least several hundred people who have been arrested in the past few months will not face criminal prosecution.

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon city has joined Boise, Idaho, in eliciting a precedent-setting court ruling that could change how cities nationwide cite and fine people living outside. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a federal judge decided last month that Grants Pass, Oregon, violated its homeless residents’ Eighth Amendment rights by excluding them from parks without due process and citing them for sleeping outside. The ruling builds on the landmark 2018 Martin v. City of Boise case that said cities cannot make it illegal to sleep or rest outside without providing people with sufficient indoor alternatives. Grants Pass City Attorney Mark Bartholomew says the city plans to appeal.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An effort to alter how Oregon draws its legislative and congressional districts has been halted by the U.S. Supreme Court. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that in a ruling Tuesday, the court granted an emergency stay that will stop, for now, a push by government watchdog groups and others to put a measure on the November ballot placing authority for those districts with a nonpartisan commission. The ruling could kill the redistricting measure. In order for the proposal to move forward, the appeals court will have to decide on the case.

UNDATED (AP) — An Interior Department internal watchdog says the agency withheld public documents related to Interior Secretary David Bernhardt ahead of his Senate confirmation. The findings were in an internal investigative report made public Tuesday. The report from the agency’s inspector general cites one agency legal adviser as saying the agency was sitting on some documents sought under a federal court order to make Bernhardt’s confirmation process easier. The Interior Department denies its handling of the documents violated the law or ethical standards. But Democratic lawmakers called it a cover-up to smooth Bernhardt’s confirmation by the Senate. Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon and Rep. Raúl Grijalva of Arizona are demanding a Justice Department criminal investigation.