Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Efforts to cut spending on police _ a key demand of anti-racism demonstrators across the nation _ have claimed an unlikely target. Carmen Best, Seattle’s first Black police chief and one who enjoyed deep support in its minority communities, announced Monday night she is resigning in protest. It came just hours after the City Council voted to cut her pay and that of her command staff, and to trim as many as 100 officers from a force of 1,400 through layoffs and attrition. She said she was OK with the pay cut, but not with having to lay off young officers, many of them minorities hired to improve diversity.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washingtonians applied for relief funds as the coronavirus pandemic diminished their incomes and savings. But for the state’s undocumented workers, that wasn’t an option. The Northwest News Network reports after months of pressure from immigration activists and organizations, Gov. Jay Inslee is launching a $40 million state fund for undocumented workers. Seattle area immigration activist Alejandra Perezsays she’s excited to have the money allocated to the community although their original ask was $100 million. Washington has an estimated 240,000 residents without legal authorization, according to the Pew Research Center, and they pay an estimated $368 million in state and local taxes.

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon city has joined Boise, Idaho, in eliciting a precedent-setting court ruling that could change how cities nationwide cite and fine people living outside. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a federal judge decided last week that Grants Pass, Oregon, violated its homeless residents’ Eighth Amendment rights by excluding them from parks without due process and citing them for sleeping outside. The ruling builds on the landmark 2018 Martin v. City of Boise case that said cities cannot make it illegal to sleep or rest outside without providing people with sufficient indoor alternatives. Grants Pass City Attorney Mark Bartholomew says the city plans to appeal.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — People who have been arrested since late May on non-violent misdemeanor charges during protests that have racked Oregon’s largest city for more than 70 days won’t be prosecuted. Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said Tuesday the new policy recognizes the outrage and frustration over a history of racial injustice that has led to sustained, often violent protests in Portland. He said the new policy also recognizes the more practical realities of the court system, which is running more than two months behind in processing cases because of COVID-19. At least several hundred people who have been arrested in the past few months will not face criminal prosecution.