Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Damian Lillard tied a career-high with 61 points and made nine 3-pointers, willing Portland to a 134-131 victory over the Dallas Mavericks that moved the Trail Blazers into eighth place in the Western Conference. The Blazers will clinch a postseason berth with a win Thursday against Brooklyn. It was Lillard’s sixth 50-point game of the season. He’s the 12th player in NBA history to score 50 or more points in back-to-back games after scoring 51 against the 76ers on Sunday. Kristaps Porzingis scored 36 points and Luka Doncic had 25 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds for the Mavericks, who will finish No. 7 in the West.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nick Solak singled three times and drove in three runs, leading the Texas Rangers to a 4-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners. Solak had a two-run single in the first and an RBI hit in third, when Willie Calhoun added another run-scoring single. Left-hander Mike Minor allowed an infield single and three walks with four strikeouts in four scoreless innings. He was pulled after 76 pitches with the Rangers trying to solve a dip in velocity from his previous start. Kyle Seager singled twice to become the active player with the most hits against Texas at 179.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Dario Zuparic’s first goal of the season gave Portland a 2-1 victory against Orlando in the MLS is Back finale. Orlando was slow to react to Diego Valeri’s corner kick in the 66th minute. That allowed Eryk Williamson to collect the ball and take a shot that Jeremy Ebobisse deflected to Zuparic’s feet. Zuparic didn’t have to do much to get it by Pedro Gallese. The goal set off a raucous celebration on the sideline and sent Orlando into panic mode. The Timbers hugged and danced after the final whistle and later raised the silver trophy on the pitch.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Damian Lillard has no shortage of motivation. There’s the painful kind, the kind that comes from dealing with the death three months ago of a cousin who was very close to him. There’s the made-up variety, stemming from the belief he shared Tuesday night that people who cover the league don’t respect his work. There’s the silly stuff, like a back-and-forth on social media with other NBA players. And then there’s probably the biggest sort — his want to get the Portland Trail Blazers back to the playoffs.