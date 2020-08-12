AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Wednesday, Aug. 12.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Boise bureau is reachable at 208-343-1894. Send daybook items to Idaho@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Idaho and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Aug. 12 11:00 AM Bonneville County Sheriff discusses coronavirus testing at Bonneville County Jail – Bonneville County Sheriff Paul Wilde holds a press conference regarding coronavirus (COVID-19) testing at the Bonneville County Jail

Location: Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, 605 N Capital Ave, Idaho Falls, ID

Weblinks: http://www.co.bonneville.id.us/

Contacts: Bryan Lovell, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, blovell@co.bonneville.id.us, 1 208 529 1299