Idaho News Coverage Advisory

FOREST RESTORATION-COURT BATTLE

BOISE — A giant Idaho forest project favored by some environmental groups but decried by others is on hold again following a federal court ruling. By Keith Ridler. UPCOMING: 450 words. With AP Photo.

CYANIDE BOMB-LAWSUIT SETTLED

POCATELLO — The federal government has admitted negligence and agreed to pay an Idaho family nearly $40,000 to resolve a lawsuit after an M-44 “cyanide bomb” placed near the family’s home exploded, killing the family’s dog and spewing poison on a 14-year-old boy. SENT: 287 words.

SOCKEYE SALMON-RETURN

NAMPA — Wildlife experts have reported more than a dozen sockeye salmon returned to Redfish Lake in central Idaho after reporting a record-low number of salmon last year. SENT: 337 words.

RACIAL-INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

PORTLAND, Ore. — People arrested in Portland since late May on non-violent misdemeanor charges during the protests that have racked Oregon’s largest city for more than two months won’t be prosecuted. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 614 words. With AP Photos.