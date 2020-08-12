Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Idaho projected to see $405 million surplus amid pandemic

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho could be on track to finish the fiscal year with $405 million in surplus tax revenue in spite of the pandemic’s economic toll if a new forecast holds true. The state’s legislative budget office released its revised general fund revenue forecast late Monday for fiscal year 2021, which started July 1. The forecast comes in at $4.1 billion, only $6.5 million below what lawmakers used last March to set the budget. The surplus is being boosted by a nearly $100 million cut to state agencies and another nearly $100 million cut to public schools enacted earlier this year amid possible budget shortfall concerns due to the pandemic.

In Seattle, a Black police chief resigns over budget cuts

SEATTLE (AP) — Efforts to cut spending on police _ a key demand of anti-racism demonstrators across the nation _ have claimed an unlikely target. Carmen Best, Seattle’s first Black police chief and one who enjoyed deep support in its minority communities, announced Monday night she is resigning in protest. It came just hours after the City Council voted to cut her pay and that of her command staff, and to trim as many as 100 officers from a force of 1,400 through layoffs and attrition. She said she was OK with the pay cut, but not with having to lay off young officers, many of them minorities hired to improve diversity.

No charges for many arrested at ongoing Portland protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — People who have been arrested since late May on non-violent misdemeanor charges during protests that have racked Oregon’s largest city for more than 70 days won’t be prosecuted. Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said Tuesday the new policy recognizes the outrage and frustration over a history of racial injustice that has led to sustained, often violent protests in Portland. He said the new policy also recognizes the more practical realities of the court system, which is running more than two months behind in processing cases because of COVID-19. At least several hundred people who have been arrested in the past few months will not face criminal prosecution.

U.S. judge: Cities cannot fine people for living outside

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon city has joined Boise, Idaho, in eliciting a precedent-setting court ruling that could change how cities nationwide cite and fine people living outside. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a federal judge decided last week that Grants Pass, Oregon, violated its homeless residents’ Eighth Amendment rights by excluding them from parks without due process and citing them for sleeping outside. The ruling builds on the landmark 2018 Martin v. City of Boise case that said cities cannot make it illegal to sleep or rest outside without providing people with sufficient indoor alternatives. Grants Pass City Attorney Mark Bartholomew says the city plans to appeal.

Judge: Anti-transgender birth certificate law violates order

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal judge says Idaho officials’ latest attempt to ban transgender people from changing the gender on their birth certificates violates a court order issued two years ago. U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy Dale first ruled in 2018 that a state law barring the birth certificate changes was unconstitutional, and she banned officials from implementing the law. But earlier this year, Republican lawmakers successfully pushed through new legislation that did largely the same thing. On Friday, Dale said state officials’ attempts to enforce the new law violates her 2018 injunction.

