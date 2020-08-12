Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — People who have been arrested since late May on non-violent misdemeanor charges during protests that have racked Oregon’s largest city for more than 70 days won’t be prosecuted. Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said Tuesday the new policy recognizes the outrage and frustration over a history of racial injustice that has led to sustained, often violent protests in Portland. He said the new policy also recognizes the more practical realities of the court system, which is running more than two months behind in processing cases because of COVID-19. At least several hundred people who have been arrested in the past few months will not face criminal prosecution.

U.S. judge: Cities cannot fine people for living outside

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon city has joined Boise, Idaho, in eliciting a precedent-setting court ruling that could change how cities nationwide cite and fine people living outside. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a federal judge decided last month that Grants Pass, Oregon, violated its homeless residents’ Eighth Amendment rights by excluding them from parks without due process and citing them for sleeping outside. The ruling builds on the landmark 2018 Martin v. City of Boise case that said cities cannot make it illegal to sleep or rest outside without providing people with sufficient indoor alternatives. Grants Pass City Attorney Mark Bartholomew says the city plans to appeal.

Supreme Court stops Oregon redistricting ballot measure

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An effort to alter how Oregon draws its legislative and congressional districts has been halted by the U.S. Supreme Court. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that in a ruling Tuesday, the court granted an emergency stay that will stop, for now, a push by government watchdog groups and others to put a measure on the November ballot placing authority for those districts with a nonpartisan commission. The ruling could kill the redistricting measure. In order for the proposal to move forward, the appeals court will have to decide on the case.

Probe: Interior held back Bernhardt records sought by court

An Interior Department internal watchdog says the agency withheld public documents related to Interior Secretary David Bernhardt ahead of his Senate confirmation. The findings were in an internal investigative report made public Tuesday. The report from the agency’s inspector general cites one agency legal adviser as saying the agency was sitting on some documents sought under a federal court order to make Bernhardt’s confirmation process easier. The Interior Department denies its handling of the documents violated the law or ethical standards. But Democratic lawmakers called it a cover-up to smooth Bernhardt’s confirmation by the Senate. Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon and Rep. Raúl Grijalva of Arizona are demanding a Justice Department criminal investigation.

In Seattle, a Black police chief resigns over budget cuts

SEATTLE (AP) — Efforts to cut spending on police _ a key demand of anti-racism demonstrators across the nation _ have claimed an unlikely target. Carmen Best, Seattle’s first Black police chief and one who enjoyed deep support in its minority communities, announced Monday night she is resigning in protest. It came just hours after the City Council voted to cut her pay and that of her command staff, and to trim as many as 100 officers from a force of 1,400 through layoffs and attrition. She said she was OK with the pay cut, but not with having to lay off young officers, many of them minorities hired to improve diversity.

Prosecutor won’t act on low-level Portland protest arrests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The newly elected district attorney in Portland, Oregon, has announced a new policy that means that cases will be dismissed against dozens — and possibly several hundred — people arrested on lesser charges at the ongoing protests in Oregon’s largest city. District Attorney Mike Schmidt said Tuesday the new policy recognizes the frustration over centuries of racial inequity being expressed by protesters and also recognizes the court’s need to conserve resources during the coronavirus pandemic. Schmidt says there have been about 550 protest-related arrests since May 29 and only 133 of those are felonies. Most misdemeanor arrests will be dismissed.

Lawmakers adjourn special session, restrict choke holds

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A measure further restricting the use of choke holds by police passed the Oregon Legislature by wide margins Monday night as lawmakers concluded a special session called to fix a billion-dollar budget deficit due to COVID-19. House Bill 4301 prohibits the use of choke holds by police or corrections officers except for self defense as defined by law. There were complaints throughout the day that Oregon’s second special session of the year, held under coronavirus restrictions, didn’t allow lawmakers and others enough time to debate or voice concerns about legislation.

Deal would bar Seattle police from targeting some people

SEATTLE (AP) — The city of Seattle has agreed that a court order should bar police from targeting journalists, legal observers and medical personnel with crowd weapons during protests. The Seattle Times reported Monday that the city also has agreed that the order should bar police from using the declaration of a riot as justification for indiscriminate force at protests. Officials for Washington’s largest city made those concessions in an agreement filed jointly Monday with lawyers for protesters who are suing Seattle for allegedly allowing the police to use unnecessary violence in controlling and suppressing crowds