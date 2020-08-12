Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

In Seattle, a Black police chief resigns over budget cuts

SEATTLE (AP) — Efforts to cut spending on police _ a key demand of anti-racism demonstrators across the nation _ have claimed an unlikely target. Carmen Best, Seattle’s first Black police chief and one who enjoyed deep support in its minority communities, announced Monday night she is resigning in protest. It came just hours after the City Council voted to cut her pay and that of her command staff, and to trim as many as 100 officers from a force of 1,400 through layoffs and attrition. She said she was OK with the pay cut, but not with having to lay off young officers, many of them minorities hired to improve diversity.

State sets aside $40M in relief for undocumented residents

SEATTLE (AP) — Washingtonians applied for relief funds as the coronavirus pandemic diminished their incomes and savings. But for the state’s undocumented workers, that wasn’t an option. The Northwest News Network reports after months of pressure from immigration activists and organizations, Gov. Jay Inslee is launching a $40 million state fund for undocumented workers. Seattle area immigration activist Alejandra Perezsays she’s excited to have the money allocated to the community although their original ask was $100 million. Washington has an estimated 240,000 residents without legal authorization, according to the Pew Research Center, and they pay an estimated $368 million in state and local taxes.

U.S. judge: Cities cannot fine people for living outside

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon city has joined Boise, Idaho, in eliciting a precedent-setting court ruling that could change how cities nationwide cite and fine people living outside. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a federal judge decided last week that Grants Pass, Oregon, violated its homeless residents’ Eighth Amendment rights by excluding them from parks without due process and citing them for sleeping outside. The ruling builds on the landmark 2018 Martin v. City of Boise case that said cities cannot make it illegal to sleep or rest outside without providing people with sufficient indoor alternatives. Grants Pass City Attorney Mark Bartholomew says the city plans to appeal.

No charges for many arrested at ongoing Portland protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — People who have been arrested since late May on non-violent misdemeanor charges during protests that have racked Oregon’s largest city for more than 70 days won’t be prosecuted. Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said Tuesday the new policy recognizes the outrage and frustration over a history of racial injustice that has led to sustained, often violent protests in Portland. He said the new policy also recognizes the more practical realities of the court system, which is running more than two months behind in processing cases because of COVID-19. At least several hundred people who have been arrested in the past few months will not face criminal prosecution.

Seattle park closed after gap found between pier and land

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s Waterfront Park has been closed and fenced off after it was discovered that a pier had shifted several inches, creating a gap between the pier and adjacent land. Officials closed the park and the pier until engineers can conduct an in-depth structural analysis. The Seattle Post-Intelligencer reported Monday that the results of the analysis are expected later this week. The problem may have happened after the city constructed a new seawall between 2013 and 2017. The pier is in the process of being replaced. Its design has been approved and construction is expected to start in 2022.

Updated COVID-19 guidance issued for religious services

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — While drive-in services or remote sessions are still the recommended option, counties in Phase 1 can hold outdoor services for up to 100 people, with a required six feet of distancing and facial coverings worn by those who attend. In Phase 2, outdoor services can be attended by up to 200 people with the same masking and distancing requirements as Phase 1 of the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan, and indoor services can be held for up to 25% of the room’s capacity or 200 people, whichever is less. Indoor services can expand to 50 percent capacity or 400 people with distancing and masks in place for Phase 3. Outdoor services can accommodate up to 400 people as well with social distancing enforced.

Washington state to kill more wolves that attack livestock

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The state of Washington has ordered that more endangered wolves be killed in a pack that continued to prey on cattle in Stevens County even after one member was eliminated. Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind on Tuesday authorized the removal of one or two wolves from the so-called Wedge pack in response to repeated depredations of cattle on public grazing land. The agency believes there are currently only two adult wolves in the pack. The decision was criticized by conservation groups who want the state to stop killing wolves. The state has killed more than 30 wolves since 2012.

Limited attendance on outdoor fitness classes announced

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — New COVID-19 rules for outdoor fitness classes say that if all of the individuals in the class are from different households, the class size is limited to eight. Classes can increase to 12 if the additional four are household members of the original eight. Six feet of distancing must be provided between attendees. The new guidance takes effect immediately. It was an update to rules issued last week that require 300 square feet of distance _ 17 feet by 17 feet _ between patrons at indoor fitness centers in counties in Phase 2 or 3 of the state’s COVID-19 economic reopening plan. For facilities larger than 12,000 square feet, there is a cap of 25% occupancy. Those rules took effect Monday.

Lifeguards back at 4 Seattle beaches with COVID-19 guidance

SEATTLE (AP) — Lifeguards are now staffing four of Seattle’s beaches. The Seattle Times reports beaches at Madison, Magnuson, west Green Lake and Pritchard hadn’t had lifeguards so far this summer because of COVID-19 concerns. Seattle Parks and Recreation spokesperson Rachel Schulkin says the parks department usually relies on its lifeguard program to staff the beaches, but the city wasn’t hiring for the program this summer due to coronavirus-related budget cuts. Instead, the city has reassigned many indoor lifeguards to beaches. There are no current plans to have lifeguards at the other city beaches. Schulkin says people should wear masks whenever they’re not in the water and stay chest-deep while swimming.