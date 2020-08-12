Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Oregon. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Portland bureau at 503-228-2169. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Oregon at 3:35 p.m.

RACIAL INJUSTICE PORTLAND TEAR GAS

SALEM, Ore. — The presence of U.S. agents has diminished in Portland, Oregon, but city officials are still cleaning up tear gas residue from the streets, dirt and possibly the storm drains after the chemical was used frequently by both police and federal officers during more than two months of often-violent protests over racial injustice. By Sara Cline. SENT: 850 words. With AP photos.

SUPREME COURT PHONE PASSCODE

TRENTON, N.J. — The Supreme Court of New Jersey ruled a defendant must turn over the passcodes for his two phones in response to a search warrant, opening the way for law enforcement to compel other defendants in the state to do the same. SENT: 400 words.

SPORTS

BKN NBA

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A team is going to reach the Western Conference playoffs with a losing record for the first time in 23 years, which ordinarily would not be exciting news. This year, it’s the talk of the NBA. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 820 words.

CAR NASCAR WALLACE NEW SPONSOR

Corporate interest in Bubba Wallace has picked up momentum and NASCAR’s only Black full-time driver has signed a new sponsor that includes funding for his Richard Petty Motorports team. By Jenna Fryer. SENT: 680 words. With AP photos.

BKN ON BASKETBALL LILLARD

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Damian Lillard has no shortage of motivation. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 820 words.

IN BRIEF

FORMER MAYOR THEFT: Former Washington state mayor accused of stealing funds.

NURSE HEROIN DISTRIBUTION: Ex-nurse sentenced to federal prison for distributing heroin.

VIRUS OUTBREAK MULTNOMAH FALLS: Multnomah Falls reopens to the public with coronavirus rules.

CATS DOGS SEIZED: Dozens of cats, dogs seized from Portland rescue facility.

WILDFIRE CREW CORONAVIRUS: Wildland firefighter in Idaho tests positive for coronavirus.

The AP-Portland, Ore.