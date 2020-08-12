Walker expected to start for the Mariners against Rangers

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Seattle Mariners (7-12, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (7-9, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 9:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Taijuan Walker (1-2, 5.79 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Rangers: Jordan Lyles (1-1, 5.56 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 8 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers square off against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday.

The Rangers went 33-43 in division play in 2019. Texas pitchers had an ERA of 5.06 last season while striking out 8.5 hitters per game.

The Mariners finished 27-49 against AL West Division opponents in 2019. Seattle hit 239 total home runs and averaged 8.1 hits per game last season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The season series is tied 1-1.

INJURIES: Rangers: Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (forearm).

Mariners: Kendall Graveman: (neck), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

