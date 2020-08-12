AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Wednesday, Aug. 12.

Wednesday, Aug. 12 10:45 AM Dem Rep. Rick Larsen’s public schedule – Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen in Friday Harbor, WA, meeting with San Juan County Land Bank staff and touring Lake Zylstra, 328 Caines St (10:45 AM PDT); with Pelindaba Lavender Farm owner Stephen Robins, 45 Hawthorne Lane (11:40 AM PDT); with Luxel Corporation President Travis Ayers, 60 Saltspring Dr (1:20 PM PDT); and with The Whale Museum Executive Director Jenny Atkinson, 62 First St N (2:00 PM PDT)

Location: Friday Harbor, WA

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 420 8882

These events are open to the press, but attendance will be limited to comply with public health directives. Masks are required to be worn. Please RSVP to Joe Tutino at Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov.

Wednesday, Aug. 12 1:30 PM Seattle Mayor Durkan announces housing investments – Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan holds a press conference to announce investments made by the Seattle Office of Housing to create a significant number of new units of permanent supportive housing with resources through the Seattle Housing Levy, in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) public health crisis

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Kamaria Hightower, City of Seattle, kamaria.hightower@seattle.gov, 1 206 459 5762

Join the WebEx conference room here: https://seattle.webex.com/seattle/onstage/g.php?MTID=eb012c86f3879b16183e85cb27cb6f75c * Please provide: Name, E-mail address, phone number, news organization.

Wednesday, Aug. 12 – Friday, Aug. 14 CANCELED: NewSpace conference – CANCELED: Space Frontier Foundation NewSpace conference, focusing on the near-term and long-term potential and challenges of the emerging commercial space industry * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Hyatt Regency Lake Washington at Seattle’s Southport, 1053 Lake Washington Blvd N, Renton, WA

Weblinks: http://newspace.spacefrontier.org/, https://twitter.com/NewSpaceCon

Contacts: Space Frontier Foundation press, press@spacefrontier.org

Thursday, Aug. 13 – Sunday, Aug. 16 CANCELED: American Academy of Dermatology Innovation Academy event – CANCELED: AAD Innovation Academy event (formerly American Academy of Dermatology Summer Meeting) * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.aad.org/meetings/summer-meeting, https://twitter.com/AADskin

Contacts: AAD media, mediarelations@aad.org, 1 847 330 0230

Friday, Aug. 14 – Sunday, Aug. 16 Seattle Tattoo Expo – 19th annual Seattle Tattoo Expo hosted by Hidden Hand Tattoo. Includes tattoo competitions for portrait and small color

Location: Seattle Center Exhibition Hall, 299 Mercer St, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.hiddenhandtattoo.com/, https://twitter.com/SeattleTattoo

Contacts: Hidden Hand Tattoo , info@hiddenhandtattoo.com, 1 206 632 7313

Friday, Aug. 14 – Saturday, Aug. 15 Netroots Nation virtual conference continues – Netroots Nation 2020 continues – the largest annual conference for progressives, drawing nearly 4,000 attendees each year, including organizers, activists, and independent media makers. Day two speakers include Democrats Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Reps. Barbara Lee, Katie Porter and Pramila Jayapal * Held virtually

Weblinks: http://netrootsnation.com/, https://twitter.com/Netroots_Nation

Contacts: Netroots Nation, info@netrootsnation.org