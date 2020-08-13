BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400. A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Washington at 2:15 p.m.

NURSES UNPAID OVERTIME

SEATTLE — The Washington Supreme Court has narrowly overturned a decision awarding $2.9 million to home care and hospice nurses in Yakima who said they were pressured to work unpaid overtime and miss meal breaks. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 530 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state saw a decrease in both new weekly and total claims for unemployment benefits. SENT: 270 words.

SPECIAL EDUCATION LAWSUIT

SEATTLE — Three families in three Washington state have asked a judge to overturn emergency education rules they say have hindered special-education students. SENT: 400 words.

WILDFIRE COLUMBIA GORGE

MOSIER, Ore. — A wildfire burning in the scenic Columbia River Gorge has grown to more than 800 acres and is threatening hundreds of homes. SENT: 260 words.

IMPRISONED 35 YEARS SETTLEMENT

RENO, Nev. — A woman who spent 35 years in prison for a murder she didn’t commit before she was exonerated by DNA evidence will receive $3 million under a settlement approved by the Reno City Council. SENT: 300 words.

SPORTS

VIRUS OUTBREAK BIG SKY: Big Sky scuttles rest of fall sports schedule over COVID-19.

IN BRIEF

VIRUS OUTBREAK LAWMAKER: House Republican leader says he had COVID-19.

POLICE DOG KILLED: Police dog shot and killed, suspect injured in Tacoma.

BIOTOXINS BEACHES: Outbreak of biotoxin closes some beaches in Washington state.

FATAL SHOOTING TACOMA: 1 dead in shooting at Tacoma parking lot.