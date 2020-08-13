Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A wildland firefighter who was working with about 270 other people on a small fire in Idaho has tested positive for coronavirus, officials said Wednesday. The Idaho Department of Lands said in a news release that the person who tested positive and those who were working with the individual were isolated and returned to their home unit without interacting with other fire crews or nearby communities. Officials are working on contact tracing while firefighters continue to battle the fire. Two other people also working on the fire appeared to have symptoms like those seen in COVID-19, but they tested negative.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A giant Idaho forest project favored by some environmental groups but decried by others is on hold again following a federal court ruling. The decision Tuesday halts for the second time a 125-square-mile project on the Payette National Forest that includes commercial timber sales, work to improve fish passage, prescribed burning, closing roads and restoration of Ponderosa pine ecosystems. The project with a lengthy legal history had previously gone before the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, where the U.S. Forest Service lost. The Forest Service renewed the project, but a U.S. District Court ruled the latest plan contains the same environmental law violations the appeals court previously cited.

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — The federal government has admitted negligence and agreed to pay an Idaho family nearly $40,000 to resolve a lawsuit after an M-44 “cyanide bomb” placed near the family’s home exploded, killing the family’s dog and spewing poison on a 14-year-old boy. Reed Larsen, the Pocatello attorney who represented Mark and Theresa Mansfield and their son, Canyon, in the lawsuit, says the settlement is a victory for the family. The device, designed to kill coyotes, had been set up on public land near Pocatello by the U.S. Agriculture Department in February 2017. Canyon was out playing with his Labrador Kasey the next month when he accidentally triggered the spring-loaded device.

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — Wildlife experts have reported more than a dozen sockeye salmon returned to Redfish Lake in central Idaho after reporting a record-low number of salmon last year. The Idaho Press reported that state Department of Fish and Game fishery experts Dan Baker and John Powell said that sockeye salmon survival is not totally in jeopardy after 16 sockeye salmon returned to the lake as of Monday. Last year, a record-low 17 sockeye salmon returned to Idaho, but experts expect better return rates than last year. Idaho Conservation League spokesman Scott Ki said that the higher numbers of returning sockeye this year is encouraging, but the fish still face considerable obstacles.