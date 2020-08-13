Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police have declared a riot outside a just center, next to a federal courthouse. Police said Wednesday night that some in the crowd were engaging in criminal activity, setting fires and exploding fireworks outside the federal building. They told people to leave and used tear gas in an attempt to push people out of the area. Protests have assembled nightly in Portland since the killing of George Floyd in late May. Floyd, a Black man, died after a white officer pressed a knee to his neck. Protests had dwindled but grew again after President Donald Trump sent federal agents in early July. They have since withdrawn. Some recent gatherings have been smaller and targeted local police facilities.

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Protesters rallied to block Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials from detaining two men in Bend. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports immigration attorney Micaela Guthrie is working with the men and says they were detained Wednesday morning. The two were taken to buses that were surrounded by activists for hours. Late Wednesday, it appeared that federal agents had emptied the buses and the crowd was dispersing. Earlier, Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz says police had responded to a call from a federal official seeking help unblocking their path. Police had told protesters they were trespassing. Krantz says officers were not assisting immigration authorities. Guthrie says the men have lived in central Oregon for over a decade.

MOSIER, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire that started between Hood River and The Dalles in Oregon has grown quickly prompting officials to order evacuations. Gov. Kate Brown announced Wednesday evening that she’d made an emergency declaration to make more resources available. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Oregon Department of Forestry tweeted about the fire near Mosier Wednesday afternoon. At about 7 p.m. department spokesperson Christie Shaw estimated the blaze at about 50 acres but at about 8:15 it had grown to 200 acres. The department estimates about 200 structures are threatened by the fire. The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation orders for people who live on several roads in the Mosier area.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Officials in Portland, Oregon, are cleaning up tear gas residue from the streets, dirt and possibly the storm drains after the chemical was used repeatedly by both police and federal officers during protests over racial injustice. The Portland Bureau of Environmental Services cleaned and took samples from six storm drains last week around the federal courthouse and a building with a police station and jail that have been targeted in nightly demonstrations. Environmental officials aimed to prevent pollutants from reaching the Willamette River that runs through downtown and determine the possible impact if contaminants did flow into the waterway.