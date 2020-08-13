Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle school board has unanimously voted to begin the academic year remotely. The Seattle Times reports the state’s largest school district approved the plan on Wednesday. The remote learning plan passed with a wide-ranging amendment from school board members that directs the superintendent to explore creating outdoor classes, and also reinforces teaching of Black studies and curricula developed by tribes. But the district’s plans are far from set because Seattle Public Schools is still bargaining with the teachers union. Those discussions will set the parameters for how teachers spend their time, and for the support the district will provide in an online learning environment.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state saw its highest primary turnout in more than five decades, with 55% of the state’s 4.6 million voters returning ballots for last week’s election. The final turnout number won’t be known until next week, after county canvassing boards have reviewed any ballots that have been challenged over issues like signatures or postmarks. As of Tuesday night, current turnout based on the number of ballots processed to date, was at nearly 53%, with an estimated 56,000 ballots left to process.

SEATTLE (AP) — A group of news outlets has appealed to the Washington Supreme Court to block a Seattle Police Department subpoena pursuing unpublished images of protester activity. The Seattle Times and four local television stations argued in the Tuesday filing that the images are protected by the state’s reporter shield law, and a King County Superior Court judge erred when ordering their release. In Washington and most states journalists are shielded from law enforcement subpoenas, except for limited circumstances. Under King County Superior Court Judge Nelson Lee’s ruling, the media companies have until Aug. 21 to hand over raw and unpublished news photos and video footage taken during racial injustice protests in Seattle on May 30.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is asking the state Supreme Court to reverse the decision of a judge that has allowed a recall effort to move forward that could result in her being removed from office. The Seattle Times reports five Seattle residents have filed a petition seeking to recall Durkan over her role in the police response to the protests that have dominated the city this spring and summer. King County Superior Court Judge Mary Roberts has twice allowed the petition to go forward. Of the seven charges filed by the petitioners, Roberts initially dismissed six, but allowed one to go forward “more narrowly than alleged.” Durkan asked Roberts to reconsider. Roberts declined.