Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Derek Dietrich reached base four times in his Texas debut and the Rangers scored five runs in the eighth inning for a 7-4 win over the Seattle Mariners. The Rangers got the tiebreaking run when Todd Frazier scored on a wild pitch. Willie Calhoun, already with one RBI hit, then added a two-run single. Dietrich was the first player to reach base four times in his Rangers debut since Joey Gallo more than five years ago. He started for struggling second baseman Rougned Odor. Jonathan Hernandez got the win and Rafael Montero his fourth save. Erik Swanson was the loser.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle coach Pete Carroll has really come to like seeing Jamal Adams in a Seahawks uniform. Adams became the centerpiece of Seattle’s offseason moves when the Seahawks traded two future first-round picks to get him from the Jets. His first couple of weeks in Seattle have been about learning the defensive systems while Carroll and his staff have started devising different ways to use Adams. The Seahawks will potentially have another new face in the secondary in the coming days. Carroll said Quinton Dunbar is in the final stages of his intake testing and is tentatively scheduled to undergo his physical Friday.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — A team is going to reach the Western Conference playoffs with a losing record for the first time in 23 years, which ordinarily would not be exciting news. This year, it’s the talk of the NBA. And the race has come down to the last possible day. On Thursday, four teams — Portland, Memphis, Phoenix and San Antonio — will finally decide which two clubs get spots in the play-in series to determine the No. 8 seed in the West playoffs. Portland and Memphis control their fates, while Phoenix and San Antonio must win and get help.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Damian Lillard has no shortage of motivation. There’s the painful kind, the kind that comes from dealing with the death three months ago of a cousin who was very close to him. There’s the made-up variety, stemming from the belief he shared Tuesday night that people who cover the league don’t respect his work. There’s the silly stuff, like a back-and-forth on social media with other NBA players. And then there’s probably the biggest sort — his want to get the Portland Trail Blazers back to the playoffs.