Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Idaho. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Idaho at 1:35 p.m.

BALLOT INITIATIVE-PANDEMIC LAWSUIT

BOISE — An Idaho group that had been collecting online signatures for an education initiative called off the effort on Thursday following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling against them late last month. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 382 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO UNEMPLOYMENT

BOISE — The number of Idaho residents applying for unemployment dropped by 10 percent last week, officials said Thursday, but layoffs are continuing to run high due to the coronavirus pandemic. By Keith Ridler. UPCOMING: 400 words.

SPORTS:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BIG SKY

FARMINGTON, Utah — The Big Sky Conference has voted to postpone all fall sports competition until the spring because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. SENT: 270 words.

ALSO:

NATIONAL VETERANS CEMETERY-BUHL: Idaho’s first national veterans cemetery dedicated in Buhl