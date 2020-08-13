Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Police order crowd to leave amid Portland protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police have declared a riot outside a just center, next to a federal courthouse. Police said Wednesday night that some in the crowd were engaging in criminal activity, setting fires and exploding fireworks outside the federal building. They told people to leave and used tear gas in an attempt to push people out of the area. Protests have assembled nightly in Portland since the killing of George Floyd in late May. Floyd, a Black man, died after a white officer pressed a knee to his neck. Protests had dwindled but grew again after President Donald Trump sent federal agents in early July. They have since withdrawn. Some recent gatherings have been smaller and targeted local police facilities.

Immigration officials detain 2 men, sparking protest in Bend

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Protesters rallied to block Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials from detaining two men in Bend. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports immigration attorney Micaela Guthrie is working with the men and says they were detained Wednesday morning. The two were taken to buses that were surrounded by activists for hours. Late Wednesday, it appeared that federal agents had emptied the buses and the crowd was dispersing. Earlier, Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz says police had responded to a call from a federal official seeking help unblocking their path. Police had told protesters they were trespassing. Krantz says officers were not assisting immigration authorities. Guthrie says the men have lived in central Oregon for over a decade.

Residents told to evacuate as wildfire in Gorge area grows

MOSIER, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire that started between Hood River and The Dalles in Oregon has grown quickly prompting officials to order evacuations. Gov. Kate Brown announced Wednesday evening that she’d made an emergency declaration to make more resources available. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Oregon Department of Forestry tweeted about the fire near Mosier Wednesday afternoon. At about 7 p.m. department spokesperson Christie Shaw estimated the blaze at about 50 acres but at about 8:15 it had grown to 200 acres. The department estimates about 200 structures are threatened by the fire. The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation orders for people who live on several roads in the Mosier area.

Tear gas at Portland protests raises concern about pollution

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Officials in Portland, Oregon, are cleaning up tear gas residue from the streets, dirt and possibly the storm drains after the chemical was used repeatedly by both police and federal officers during protests over racial injustice. The Portland Bureau of Environmental Services cleaned and took samples from six storm drains last week around the federal courthouse and a building with a police station and jail that have been targeted in nightly demonstrations. Environmental officials aimed to prevent pollutants from reaching the Willamette River that runs through downtown and determine the possible impact if contaminants did flow into the waterway.

No prosecution for many arrested at Portland’s protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — People who have been arrested in Portland since late May on non-violent misdemeanor charges during the protests that have racked Oregon’s largest city for months won’t be prosecuted. Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said Tuesday that a new policy recognizes the outrage and frustration over a history of racial injustice that led to more than 70 days of often violent protests. He says the new policy also recognizes the more practical realities of the court system. It’s running more than two months behind in processing cases because of COVID-19. There were no arrests at two protests held in Portland Tuesday night.

Multnomah Falls reopens to the public with coronavirus rules

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s tallest waterfall and one of the state’s most popular attractions has reopened to the public with new guidelines in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Multnomah Falls opened in the Columbia River Gorge Tuesday, the U.S. Forest Service announced. New social distancing and face mask mandates were also announced, in addition to other strategies to keep crowds down and visitors separated from one another. The Benson Bridge viewpoint at Multnomah Falls will remain closed, along with the hiking trail to the top of Multnomah Falls. Several other recreation areas in the gorge also reopened Tuesday including the Angel’s Rest and Horsetail Falls trails.

Ex-nurse sentenced to federal prison for distributing heroin

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Vancouver, Washington, woman who worked as a registered nurse in Portland, Oregon, has been sentenced to eight months in federal prison for conspiring to sell drugs. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 60-year-old Rene Elene Griffin Nunn pleaded guilty to a one-count indictment charging her with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Prosecutors say in 2018, Nunn was found driving from Vancouver to Portland with about 93 grams of heroin in her purse. Court records show she also talked with others by cellphone about the price and quantity of methamphetamine and heroin between September 2017 and January 2018. Nunn had worked as a registered nurse at Adventist Medical Center in Portland.

U.S. judge: Cities cannot fine people for living outside

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon city has joined Boise, Idaho, in eliciting a precedent-setting court ruling that could change how cities nationwide cite and fine people living outside. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a federal judge decided last month that Grants Pass, Oregon, violated its homeless residents’ Eighth Amendment rights by excluding them from parks without due process and citing them for sleeping outside. The ruling builds on the landmark 2018 Martin v. City of Boise case that said cities cannot make it illegal to sleep or rest outside without providing people with sufficient indoor alternatives. Grants Pass City Attorney Mark Bartholomew says the city plans to appeal.