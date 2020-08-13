Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SEATTLE SCHOOLS

Seattle school board approves fall online learning plan

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle school board has unanimously voted to begin the academic year remotely. The Seattle Times reports the state’s largest school district approved the plan on Wednesday. The remote learning plan passed with a wide-ranging amendment from school board members that directs the superintendent to explore creating outdoor classes, and also reinforces teaching of Black studies and curricula developed by tribes. But the district’s plans are far from set because Seattle Public Schools is still bargaining with the teachers union. Those discussions will set the parameters for how teachers spend their time, and for the support the district will provide in an online learning environment.

ELECTION 2020-PRIMARY TURNOUT

Primary turnout in Washington state highest seen in decades

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state saw its highest primary turnout in more than five decades, with 55% of the state’s 4.6 million voters returning ballots for last week’s election. The final turnout number won’t be known until next week, after county canvassing boards have reviewed any ballots that have been challenged over issues like signatures or postmarks. As of Tuesday night, current turnout based on the number of ballots processed to date, was at nearly 53%, with an estimated 56,000 ballots left to process.

POLICE SUBPOENA MEDIA

Seattle media companies appeal police protest subpoena

SEATTLE (AP) — A group of news outlets has appealed to the Washington Supreme Court to block a Seattle Police Department subpoena pursuing unpublished images of protester activity. The Seattle Times and four local television stations argued in the Tuesday filing that the images are protected by the state’s reporter shield law, and a King County Superior Court judge erred when ordering their release. In Washington and most states journalists are shielded from law enforcement subpoenas, except for limited circumstances. Under King County Superior Court Judge Nelson Lee’s ruling, the media companies have until Aug. 21 to hand over raw and unpublished news photos and video footage taken during racial injustice protests in Seattle on May 30.

SEATTLE MAYOR RECALL

Seattle mayor appeals recall decision to state Supreme Court

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is asking the state Supreme Court to reverse the decision of a judge that has allowed a recall effort to move forward that could result in her being removed from office. The Seattle Times reports five Seattle residents have filed a petition seeking to recall Durkan over her role in the police response to the protests that have dominated the city this spring and summer. King County Superior Court Judge Mary Roberts has twice allowed the petition to go forward. Of the seven charges filed by the petitioners, Roberts initially dismissed six, but allowed one to go forward “more narrowly than alleged.” Durkan asked Roberts to reconsider. Roberts declined.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-REI HEADQUARTERS

REI to sell new headquarters, shift work to other sites

SEATTLE (AP) — Outdoor retailer REI says it is walking away from its nearly completed corporate campus in suburban Seattle and will shift headquarters operations to sites across the Seattle area as the coronavirus pandemic affects how it does business. The Seattle Times reports the Kent, Washington-based company says it is in talks with multiple interested parties to sell the 380,000-square-foot (353-square-meter) building and 8-acre (3-hectare) campus in Bellevue. REI’s 1,200 headquarters employees have been working remotely since March 2 as the company has navigated the pandemic, the closure of its more than 160 retail sites March 16, and a dramatic decline in revenue.

WILDFIRE-COLUMBIA GORGE

Residents told to evacuate as wildfire in Gorge area grows

MOSIER, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire that started between Hood River and The Dalles in Oregon has grown quickly prompting officials to order evacuations. Gov. Kate Brown announced Wednesday evening that she’d made an emergency declaration to make more resources available. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Oregon Department of Forestry tweeted about the fire near Mosier Wednesday afternoon. At about 7 p.m. department spokesperson Christie Shaw estimated the blaze at about 50 acres but at about 8:15 it had grown to 200 acres. The department estimates about 200 structures are threatened by the fire. The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation orders for people who live on several roads in the Mosier area.

COLD CASE-VICTIM ID

Detectives use family tree to ID cold-case shooting victim

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Detectives have used genetic genealogy to identify a long-unknown shooting victim whose body was found in a Snohomish County lake more than a quarter-century ago. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday the body was that of Rodney Peter Johnson, who was found in Lake Stickney in 1994. His family last saw him in late 1987 or early 1988 when he left on a camping trip. Investigators say the victim had been shot in the head, and his body had apparently been weighted down in the lake for more than six years before it floated to the top and was discovered.

FORMER MAYOR THEFT

Former Washington state mayor accused of stealing funds

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a former Washington state mayor and executive director of a local economic association with first-degree theft on accusations of using the association’s funds for personal expenses. Paul Dennis pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday. The Vancouver Columbian reports Dennis is accused of stealing about $15,000 over a seven-year period from the Camas-Washougal Economic Development Association. Dennis ran the group and was responsible for its finances. Dennis told The Columbian in April that the allegations stem from a civil dispute over pay. He had resigned as mayor of Camas in 2011 in to head the association. His trial is set for November.

BODY-DUMPSTER

King County sheriffs investigate body found in dumpster

BURIEN, Wash. (AP) — Detectives are investigating after a man’s body was found inside a dumpster in Burien. King County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said the man was found Tuesday night inside the container near Highline Public Schools. A sheriff’s office spokesperson said Burien Police and the Major Crimes Detectives are investigating the incident. The identity of the man or a possible suspect has not been released.

NURSE-HEROIN DISTRIBUTION

Ex-nurse sentenced to federal prison for distributing heroin

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Vancouver, Washington, woman who worked as a registered nurse in Portland, Oregon, has been sentenced to eight months in federal prison for conspiring to sell drugs. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 60-year-old Rene Elene Griffin Nunn pleaded guilty to a one-count indictment charging her with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Prosecutors say in 2018, Nunn was found driving from Vancouver to Portland with about 93 grams of heroin in her purse. Court records show she also talked with others by cellphone about the price and quantity of methamphetamine and heroin between September 2017 and January 2018. Nunn had worked as a registered nurse at Adventist Medical Center in Portland.