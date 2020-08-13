Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RACIAL INJUSTICE PORTLAND STATE SHOOTING

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland State University said Thursday it will disarm its campus police force, more than two years after officers from the department shot and killed a Black man who was trying to break up a fight close to campus. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 620 words. With AP photos.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

PORTLAND, Ore. — Protesters and police clashed in downtown Portland in a demonstration that lasted into the predawn hours of Thursday, with some in the crowd setting a fire and exploding commercial grade fireworks outside a federal courthouse that’s been a target in months of conflict for Oregon’s largest city. SENT: 210 words. With AP photos.

WILDFIRE COLUMBIA GORGE

MOSIER, Ore. — A wildfire burning in the scenic Columbia River Gorge has grown to more than 800 acres and is threatening hundreds of homes. SENT: 270 words. Will update as needed.

LAWSUIT AGAINST ICE

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Washington County man on Wednesday filed a federal suit against the United States, alleging U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents unlawfully detained him outside the county courthouse in 2017. SENT: 280 words.

IMPRISONED 35 YEARS SETTLEMENT

RENO, Nev. — A woman who spent 35 years in prison for a murder she didn’t commit before she was exonerated by DNA evidence will receive $3 million under a settlement approved by the Reno City Council. SENT: 300 words.

