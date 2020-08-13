AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington Daybook for Thursday, Aug. 13.

Thursday, Aug. 13 12:15 PM Dem Rep. Rick Larsen’s public schedule – Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen in Oak Harbor, WA, meeting with China City restaurant owner Jack Ng, 33185 WA-20 (12:15 PM PDT); Technical Services CEO Abdul Sharif and VP Chris Edenburn, 1150 NE 21st Court (1:00 PM PDT); Ryan’s House for Youth Executive Director Amber Truex, 35 SE Ely St (2:00 PM PDT); and attending Open Air Thursday market with Greater Oak Harbor Chamber of Commerce Director Vicki Graham, 830 Pioneer Way (3:00 PM PDT)

Location: Oak Harbor, WA

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 420 8882

These events are open to the press, but attendance will be limited to comply with public health directives. Masks are required to be worn. Please RSVP to Joe Tutino at Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov.

Thursday, Aug. 13 12:30 PM Seattle Mayor Durkan announces creation of fair wage for Uber and Lyft drivers – Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan holds a press conference with MLK Labor Executive Secretary-Treasurer Nicole Grant and Seattle-based TNC drivers, announcing the transmission of her Fare Share plan to create a fair wage for Uber and Lyft drivers in Seattle

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Kamaria Hightower, City of Seattle, kamaria.hightower@seattle.gov, 1 206 459 5762

Join the WebEx conference room here: https://seattle.webex.com/seattle/onstage/g.php?MTID=e76e40c2647447690ef383b9ac1c64ba8

Thursday, Aug. 13 1:30 PM Washington Gov. Inslee’s public schedule – Washington Governor Jay Inslee holds a Central and Eastern Washington media availability to discuss coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreaks in Okanogan Country (1:30 PM PDT), followed by a general media availability (3:00 PM PDT)

Weblinks: http://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Mike Faulk, Washington Governor’s Office, mike.faulk@gov.wa.gov, 1 360 790 2920

The first pess conference will be held via conference call: Number: +1 (888) 285-9782 * Participant PIN: 2452456#

Thursday, Aug. 13 – Sunday, Aug. 16 CANCELED: American Academy of Dermatology Innovation Academy event – CANCELED: AAD Innovation Academy event (formerly American Academy of Dermatology Summer Meeting) * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.aad.org/meetings/summer-meeting, https://twitter.com/AADskin

Contacts: AAD media, mediarelations@aad.org, 1 847 330 0230

Thursday, Aug. 13 – Friday, Aug. 14 Energy Secretary Brouillette begins Washington state visit – Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette begins two-day visit to Washington state, today participating in a tour of AVANTech and the Hanford Site, including discussing ‘the Department of Energy’s commitment to environmental management at the Hanford Site’ and highlighting progress that has been made since 2016

Location: Richland, WA

Weblinks: http://www.energy.gov, https://twitter.com/ENERGY

Contacts: Department of Energy press, DOENews@hq.doe.gov, 1 202 586 4940

Friday, Aug. 14 – Sunday, Aug. 16 Seattle Tattoo Expo – 19th annual Seattle Tattoo Expo hosted by Hidden Hand Tattoo. Includes tattoo competitions for portrait and small color

Location: Seattle Center Exhibition Hall, 299 Mercer St, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.hiddenhandtattoo.com/, https://twitter.com/SeattleTattoo

Contacts: Hidden Hand Tattoo , info@hiddenhandtattoo.com, 1 206 632 7313

Friday, Aug. 14 – Saturday, Aug. 15 Netroots Nation virtual conference continues – Netroots Nation 2020 continues – the largest annual conference for progressives, drawing nearly 4,000 attendees each year, including organizers, activists, and independent media makers. Day two speakers include Democrats Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Reps. Barbara Lee, Katie Porter and Pramila Jayapal * Held virtually

Weblinks: http://netrootsnation.com/, https://twitter.com/Netroots_Nation

Contacts: Netroots Nation, info@netrootsnation.org

Friday, Aug. 14 Energy Secretary Brouillette concludes Washington state visit – Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette concludes two-day trip to Washington state, today visiting the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory to participate in a site dedication for the Grid Storage Launchpad and sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Washington State Department of Commerce on energy storage

Location: Richland, WA

Weblinks: http://www.energy.gov, https://twitter.com/ENERGY

Contacts: Department of Energy press, DOENews@hq.doe.gov, 1 202 586 4940

