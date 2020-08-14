BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 2:35 p.m.

KILLING SEA LIONS

SEATTLE — U.S. authorities on Friday gave wildlife managers in Washington, Oregon and Idaho permission to start killing hundreds of sea lions in the Columbia River basin in hopes of helping struggling salmon and steelhead trout. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 590 words.

WILDFIRE COLUMBIA GORGE

MOSIER, Ore. — A wildfire burning in the scenic Columbia River Gorge grew to more than 970 acres (392 hectares) as of Friday morning. Crews had it 10% contained and said they’d established a 75% line of defense. SENT: 300 words.

SPORTS

PAUL NEWBERRY SPRING FOOTBALL

Well, it was fun while it lasted. After a few seasons of relative sanity, where we could all look forward to a legitimate playoff system for determining the national champion and weren’t distracted by the musical chairs of schools bouncing from one conference to another, college football is headed for a mess of a season. SENT: 1080 words.

FBC WASHINGTON LAKE

Washington coach Jimmy Lake said Friday that the Pac-12 made the correct decision in postponing the football season, even as the Huskies athletic program faces a potentially massive financial hit from not having football in the fall. By Tim Booth. SENT: 480 words.

IN BRIEF

VIRUS OUTBREAK CANADA US BORDER: Canada U.S border restrictions extended to at least Sept.

TWO BODIES FOUND LAKE WASHINGTON: Dive teams recover bodies of man, woman from Lake Washington.

HUMAN REMAINS IDENTIFIED: Human remains found in southern Washington identified.

POLICE CAR STOLEN: Car theft suspect steals Renton police vehicle.