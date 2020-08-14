Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Border Patrol officers have used pepper spray in Oregon to push through a crowd of demonstrators to get to two men detained by immigration agents in a bus. The bus in the city of Bend could not move for about 12 hours because of the protesters who surrounded it on Wednesday. The next day, a crowd of people gathered again to condemn the actions of federal agents the night before, question their local police department’s role and listen to a message from the detained men’s families.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland State University says it will disarm its campus police force. Thursday’s announcement happened more than two years after officers from the department shot and killed a Black man who was trying to break up a fight. It also comes as Oregon’s largest city approaches 80 days of nightly protests following the death of George Floyd, the Black man who died after being pinned by the neck by a white Minneapolis police officer. Activists had already been calling for Portland State to disarm its campus police before the death of Jason Washington. The Navy veteran and employee of the U.S. Postal Service was hit nine times.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police are leaving Portland after a two-week assignment to help protect a federal courthouse that’s been a target of protesters during months of conflict in Oregon’s largest city. KOIN-TV reports state police said their commitment had ended and troopers were returning to their assigned communities. Authorities say officers and demonstrators clashed into the early morning hours Thursday as some people threw objects and set off fireworks before police used tear gas to break up the crowd near the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse. Two protesters were arrested and one officer suffered a hand wound described as serious.

MOSIER, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire burning in the Columbia River Gorge has grown to more than 800 acres and is threatening hundreds of homes. The fire broke out Wednesday in the community of Mosier, Oregon, which is between Hood River and The Dalles along Interstate 84. It had burned 791 acres as of Thursday morning. The Northwest Interagency Coordination Center says the Mosier Creek fire was human-caused. On Thursday afternoon, KGW-TV reports FEMA clarified that about 900 people were being evacuated from more than 400 homes. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality also issued an air quality advisory for the area because of wildfire smoke.