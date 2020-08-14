Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee visited Okanogan County, site of the latest hot spot in a coronavirus pandemic that has ravaged the counties of central Washington state. Inslee said Thursday Okanogan County now has the highest rate of COVID-19 cases in the state with nearly 900 cases among its 42,000 residents. The town of Brewster, which has about 2,300 residents, is a particular hot spot with 514 cases, Inslee said. A pattern has emerged in the central Washington farm belt with the Tri-Cities, Yakima and the Wenatchee area all being hard-hit by the virus. All share huge farm economies that require thousands of farm workers living and working in close proximity.

SEATTLE (AP) — City leaders say Seattle will invest approximately $60 million through 2021 to quickly build housing for people who are chronically homeless. The Seattle Times reports the investment by Mayor Jenny Durkan’s administration is the most the city has ever spent in a single year on permanent supportive housing. The units include wraparound services for people with a disabling condition who have been homeless for more than a year or who have been homeless four times in three years. The move follows a push from business leaders and homeless advocates who say that investing in enough of this type of housing could effectively end chronic homelessness.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state saw a decrease in both new weekly and total claims for unemployment benefits. More than 571,000 claims for benefits — with some of that number reflecting people who filed multiple claims — were filed for the week of Aug. 2-8, down 13% from the previous week. Nearly 1.3 million people have filed claims for unemployment since early March when the pandemic job losses began, and more than 996,000 people who filed initial claims have been paid. To date, the state has paid more than $9.5 billion in benefits, including federal money that, until last month, was providing the unemployed with an additional $600 a week on top of the state’s weekly maximum benefit of up to $790 per week.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state Supreme Court has narrowly overturned a decision awarding $2.9 million to a group of nurses at now-shuttered Yakima Regional who said they were pressured to work unpaid overtime and miss meal breaks. In a 5-4 ruling Thursday, the court said it didn’t condone the hospital’s behavior, but the Washington State Nurses Association did not have standing to sue on the nurses’ behalf. Instead, the majority suggested the case could have been brought as a class action. The nurses association sued in 2015 on behalf of 28 nurses in Yakima Regional’s home health and hospice programs. The nurses said they were routinely required to work overtime without pay.