Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Damian Lillard sent Portland into the NBA’s first play-in series with 42 more points and a crucial steal, helping the Trail Blazers escape with a 134-133 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. The Trail Blazers secured the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference only after Brooklyn’s Caris LeVert missed a jumper just before time expired. Portland will play ninth-seeded Memphis on Saturday. If the Grizzlies win, the deciding game would be Sunday. The winner of the play-in series gets the final spot in the West and a first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The phrase “Let Russ Cook” has become popular among Seattle Seahawks fans on social media, almost to the point of becoming a rallying cry. The phrase is a reference to letting quarterback Russell Wilson have more control and more opportunity to run the Seahawks offense the way he wants from the start, instead of waiting for the fourth quarter to take over as he’s done so many times during his career. Not surprisingly, Wilson would be just fine if the Seahawks wanted to go that route.

BANDON, Ore. (AP) — Stewart Hagestad advanced to the U.S. Amateur quarterfinals, winning two matches Thursday at Bandon Dunes. Hagestad, the 2016 U.S. Mid-Amateur champion from Newport Beach, California, beat Spencer Tibbits 3 and 1 in the morning and topped Harrison Ott 4 and 3 in the afternoon. Hagestad set up a quarterfinal match with Tyler Strafaci, a 1-up winner over Segundo Oliva Pinto in the round of 32. The 29-year-old Hagestad is rying to move from 15th into the top seven in the World Amateur Golf Ranking to gain a U.S. Open exemption. He’s also pushing to make a third consecutive U.S. Walker Cup team. For the first time since 2004, all eight quarterfinalists are American.

FARMINGTON, Utah (AP) — The Big Sky Conference has decided to postpone all of its fall sports competitions until the spring. The move follows the league’s decision last week to scuttle the fall football calendar. The league includes teams from California, Colorado, Arizona, Idaho, Washington, Montana and Utah. The conference is allowing its member institutions to continue workouts so long as they abide by local health requirements. The latest decision to push back fall sports affects men’s and women’s cross country, soccer and volleyball, men’s and women’s golf, softball and men’s and women’s tennis.