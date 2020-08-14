Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO UNEMPLOYMENT

Fewer Idaho residents file unemployment claims

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The number of Idaho residents applying for unemployment dropped by 10 percent last week, but layoffs are continuing to run high due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Idaho Department of Labor said Thursday that applications for jobless benefits declined to 3,250. The agency also says that the overall number of people collecting unemployment dropped 4 percent to nearly 20,260. That’s the 14th week of consecutive declines following a big surge starting in late March when the pandemic entered Idaho and Republican Gov. Brad Little issued a stay-at-home order as infections surged. Johns Hopkins University says Idaho has more than 26,000 confirmed infections and 246 deaths due to the virus.

BALLOT INITIATIVE-PANDEMIC LAWSUIT

Initiative backers call it quits on education ballot drive

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho group collecting online signatures for an education initiative for the November ballot has suspended the effort following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling against them. Reclaim Idaho on Thursday said it was ending the drive though the court case remains alive. But it’s back at the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and not likely to wrap up with enough time left to get the initiative on the ballot. Reclaim Idaho contended online signatures should be allowed during the coronavirus pandemic. But Idaho doesn’t allow online signatures. The initiative aimed to raise $170 million for K-12 education by boosting taxes on corporations and individuals making $250,000 or more.

NATIONAL VETERANS CEMETERY-BUHL

Idaho’s first national veterans cemetery dedicated in Buhl

BUHL, Idaho (AP) — Idaho now has its first national cemetery for veterans. The Department of Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration dedicated the burial grounds in Buhl on Wednesday. The Times-News reports that qualified military members and veterans and eligible family members can be buried at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery at no cost to the family. The VA will provide the gravesite, headstone or marker and other services. The 8-acre, $4 million cemetery currently has more than 90 spaces for casket and in-ground cremation burials, and officials say it will eventually expand to include about 4,500 spaces.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FRONTIER CONFERENCE

Frontier Conference moves NAIA football schedule to spring

WHITEFISH, Mont. (AP) — The Montana schools in the NAIA Frontier Conference are moving their football schedule to the spring. League Commissioner Kent Paulson made the announcement Thursday, two days before practice was scheduled to start. The decision by school presidents comes less than a week after the league moved its volleyball competition to the spring, but reaffirmed plans for its five Montana teams to play football this fall. The league’s teams include Carroll College, Montana State-Northern, Montana Tech, Montana Western and Rocky Mountain College in Montana, along with Eastern Oregon, Southern Oregon and the College of Idaho. The Oregon and Idaho teams had already announced plans to play football in the spring.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

State police exit Portland after 2 weeks of protest duty

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police are leaving Portland after a two-week assignment to help protect a federal courthouse that’s been a target of protesters during months of conflict in Oregon’s largest city. KOIN-TV reports state police said their commitment had ended and troopers were returning to their assigned communities. Authorities say officers and demonstrators clashed into the early morning hours Thursday as some people threw objects and set off fireworks before police used tear gas to break up the crowd near the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse. Two protesters were arrested and one officer suffered a hand wound described as serious.

WILDFIRE CREW-CORONAVIRUS

Wildland firefighter in Idaho tests positive for coronavirus

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A wildland firefighter who was working with about 270 other people on a small fire in Idaho has tested positive for coronavirus, officials said Wednesday. The Idaho Department of Lands said in a news release that the person who tested positive and those who were working with the individual were isolated and returned to their home unit without interacting with other fire crews or nearby communities. Officials are working on contact tracing while firefighters continue to battle the fire. Two other people also working on the fire appeared to have symptoms like those seen in COVID-19, but they tested negative.