Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

Protesters hold up US detention of 2 in Oregon for 12 hours

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Border Patrol officers have used pepper spray in Oregon to push through a crowd of demonstrators to get to two men detained by immigration agents in a bus. The bus in the city of Bend could not move for about 12 hours because of the protesters who surrounded it on Wednesday. The next day, a crowd of people gathered again to condemn the actions of federal agents the night before, question their local police department’s role and listen to a message from the detained men’s families.

Portland State disarms campus police after Black man’s death

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland State University says it will disarm its campus police force. Thursday’s announcement happened more than two years after officers from the department shot and killed a Black man who was trying to break up a fight. It also comes as Oregon’s largest city approaches 80 days of nightly protests following the death of George Floyd, the Black man who died after being pinned by the neck by a white Minneapolis police officer. Activists had already been calling for Portland State to disarm its campus police before the death of Jason Washington. The Navy veteran and employee of the U.S. Postal Service was hit nine times.

State police exit Portland after 2 weeks of protest duty

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police are leaving Portland after a two-week assignment to help protect a federal courthouse that’s been a target of protesters during months of conflict in Oregon’s largest city. KOIN-TV reports state police said their commitment had ended and troopers were returning to their assigned communities. Authorities say officers and demonstrators clashed into the early morning hours Thursday as some people threw objects and set off fireworks before police used tear gas to break up the crowd near the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse. Two protesters were arrested and one officer suffered a hand wound described as serious.

Human-caused Columbia River Gorge fire prompts evacuations

MOSIER, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire burning in the Columbia River Gorge has grown to more than 800 acres and is threatening hundreds of homes. The fire broke out Wednesday in the community of Mosier, Oregon, which is between Hood River and The Dalles along Interstate 84. It had burned 791 acres as of Thursday morning. The Northwest Interagency Coordination Center says the Mosier Creek fire was human-caused. On Thursday afternoon, KGW-TV reports FEMA clarified that about 900 people were being evacuated from more than 400 homes. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality also issued an air quality advisory for the area because of wildfire smoke.

Frontier Conference moves NAIA football schedule to spring

WHITEFISH, Mont. (AP) — The Montana schools in the NAIA Frontier Conference are moving their football schedule to the spring. League Commissioner Kent Paulson made the announcement Thursday, two days before practice was scheduled to start. The decision by school presidents comes less than a week after the league moved its volleyball competition to the spring, but reaffirmed plans for its five Montana teams to play football this fall. The league’s teams include Carroll College, Montana State-Northern, Montana Tech, Montana Western and Rocky Mountain College in Montana, along with Eastern Oregon, Southern Oregon and the College of Idaho. The Oregon and Idaho teams had already announced plans to play football in the spring.

Computer scientist, pixel inventor Russell Kirsch dead at 91

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Russell Kirsch, a computer scientist credited with inventing the pixel and scanning the world’s first digital photograph, died Aug. 11 at his home in Portland, Oregon, The Oregonian reported. He was 91. In 1957, Kirsch created a small, 2-by-2-inch black-and-white digital image of his son, Walden, as an infant. This was among the first images ever scanned into a computer. This work “laid the foundations for satellite imagery, CT scans, virtual reality and Facebook,” said a 2010 Wired magazine article about Kirsch. Born in Manhattan in 1929, Kirsch was the son of Jewish immigrants from Russia and Hungary.

Man stopped by ICE agents near courthouse files federal suit

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man has filed a federal suit against the United States, alleging U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents unlawfully detained him outside the Washington County courthouse in 2017. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Isidro Andrade-Tafolla said agents followed him out of the courthouse after he attended a hearing. He says as he walked to his truck, an unmarked minivan parked in front of it and agents did not give their identity as they demanded his. The suit says after more agents arrived, one said Andrade-Tafolla wasn’t the person they sought and they left. ICE Acting Field Office Director Elizabeth Godfrey of Portland in a letter to federal lawmakers said the officers identified themselves and never tried to detain Andrade-Tafolla.

