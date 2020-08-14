Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Inslee visits Brewster, latest COVID-19 hot spot in state

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee visited Okanogan County, site of the latest hot spot in a coronavirus pandemic that has ravaged the counties of central Washington state. Inslee said Thursday Okanogan County now has the highest rate of COVID-19 cases in the state with nearly 900 cases among its 42,000 residents. The town of Brewster, which has about 2,300 residents, is a particular hot spot with 514 cases, Inslee said. A pattern has emerged in the central Washington farm belt with the Tri-Cities, Yakima and the Wenatchee area all being hard-hit by the virus. All share huge farm economies that require thousands of farm workers living and working in close proximity.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SEATTLE HOUSING

Seattle to build 600 new units to house chronically homeless

SEATTLE (AP) — City leaders say Seattle will invest approximately $60 million through 2021 to quickly build housing for people who are chronically homeless. The Seattle Times reports the investment by Mayor Jenny Durkan’s administration is the most the city has ever spent in a single year on permanent supportive housing. The units include wraparound services for people with a disabling condition who have been homeless for more than a year or who have been homeless four times in three years. The move follows a push from business leaders and homeless advocates who say that investing in enough of this type of housing could effectively end chronic homelessness.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

State sees decrease in initial, total jobless benefit claims

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state saw a decrease in both new weekly and total claims for unemployment benefits. More than 571,000 claims for benefits — with some of that number reflecting people who filed multiple claims — were filed for the week of Aug. 2-8, down 13% from the previous week. Nearly 1.3 million people have filed claims for unemployment since early March when the pandemic job losses began, and more than 996,000 people who filed initial claims have been paid. To date, the state has paid more than $9.5 billion in benefits, including federal money that, until last month, was providing the unemployed with an additional $600 a week on top of the state’s weekly maximum benefit of up to $790 per week.

NURSES-UNPAID OVERTIME

Justices overturn $2.9M award to Yakima nurses for unpaid OT

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state Supreme Court has narrowly overturned a decision awarding $2.9 million to a group of nurses at now-shuttered Yakima Regional who said they were pressured to work unpaid overtime and miss meal breaks. In a 5-4 ruling Thursday, the court said it didn’t condone the hospital’s behavior, but the Washington State Nurses Association did not have standing to sue on the nurses’ behalf. Instead, the majority suggested the case could have been brought as a class action. The nurses association sued in 2015 on behalf of 28 nurses in Yakima Regional’s home health and hospice programs. The nurses said they were routinely required to work overtime without pay.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LAWMAKER

House Republican leader says he had COVID-19

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — House Republican Leader J.T. Wilcox is the first Washington lawmaker known to have tested positive for COVID-19. He posted on Facebook this week that he has completed a self-isolation period and is “feeling great now.” In his Tuesday post, Wilcox wrote that he decided to get tested after developing a cough in early August, later followed by temperature spikes in the afternoons. Lawmakers haven’t been at the Capitol since they adjourned in March. Any meetings have been held remotely, and it’s unclear what the 105-legislative session will look like when it convenes in January.

WILDFIRE-COLUMBIA GORGE

Human-caused Columbia River Gorge fire prompts evacuations

MOSIER, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire burning in the Columbia River Gorge has grown to more than 800 acres and is threatening hundreds of homes. The fire broke out Wednesday in the community of Mosier, Oregon, which is between Hood River and The Dalles along Interstate 84. It had burned 791 acres as of Thursday morning. The Northwest Interagency Coordination Center says the Mosier Creek fire was human-caused. On Thursday afternoon, KGW-TV reports FEMA clarified that about 900 people were being evacuated from more than 400 homes. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality also issued an air quality advisory for the area because of wildfire smoke.

POLICE DOG KILLED

Police dog shot and killed, suspect injured in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a Tacoma, Washington, police dog was killed and a murder suspect was wounded as police exchanged gunfire with the fleeing man. KOMO reports a Tacoma police officer spotted a car about 1:20 a.m. Thursday with a driver suspected in a murder that had occurred Wednesday evening in Tacoma. The officer attempted to pull the driver over, but he sped off and short chase ensued. Police dogs were brought to the scene to help search for the suspect. Officers located the man and authorities say shots were fired. The police dog was killed and the suspect was transported to a hospital with critical injuries.

FATAL SHOOTING-TACOMA

1 dead in shooting at Tacoma parking lot

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Police said a person was killed after multiple shooters opened fire in a Tacoma parking lot. The Tacoma Police Department said shots were fired Wednesday night on South Yakima Avenue. A person in a black SUV reported having a shooting victim inside. Emergency crews said the victim died at the scene. Officers said there was multiple shooters and cars fleeing the area.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

State police exit Portland after 2 weeks of protest duty

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police are leaving Portland after a two-week assignment to help protect a federal courthouse that’s been a target of protesters during months of conflict in Oregon’s largest city. KOIN-TV reports state police said their commitment had ended and troopers were returning to their assigned communities. Authorities say officers and demonstrators clashed into the early morning hours Thursday as some people threw objects and set off fireworks before police used tear gas to break up the crowd near the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse. Two protesters were arrested and one officer suffered a hand wound described as serious.

BODY IDENTIFIED-DNA

Man shot in the head, left in lake identified after 25 years

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A man who was shot in the head and dumped in Lake Stickney in the late ’80s has been identified nearly 26 years after his body was found. KCPQ-TV reports the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says Rodney Peter Johnson was the man whose body was found floating in the lake in 1994. His remains went unidentified for more than two decades. Detectives say Johnson was 25 years old when he was shot in the head in 1987. Forensic investigators said they used Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing and a public genealogy website to crack the cold case.