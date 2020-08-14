Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Oregon. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Portland bureau at 503-228-2169. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Oregon at 3:30 p.m.

KILLING SEA LIONS

SEATTLE — U.S. authorities on Friday gave wildlife managers in Washington, Oregon and Idaho permission to start killing hundreds of sea lions in the Columbia River basin in hopes of helping struggling salmon and steelhead trout. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 590 words.

WILDFIRE COLUMBIA GORGE

MOSIER, Ore. — A wildfire burning in the scenic Columbia River Gorge grew to more than 970 acres (392 hectares) as of Friday morning. Crews had it 10% contained and said they’d established a 75% line of defense. SENT: 300 words.

UNIVERSITY RACIST MURALS

PORTLAND, Ore. — The University of Oregon will cover four murals in a library after years of outcry from students, staff, faculty and community members who felt the murals’ language and portrayal of Indigenous people was racist. SENT: 340 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK MALHEUR COUNTY

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Thursday she will restore phase one restrictions starting Monday to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Malheur County, along the Idaho border. It’s the third eastern Oregon jurisdiction to have restrictions tightened because not enough progress has been made. SENT: 240 words.

SPORTS

BKN—GRIZZLES TRAIL BLAZERS PREVIEW

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Heroics were needed to get Portland and Memphis on the doorstep of the playoffs. For the Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard averaged more than 50 points — with a shot from a step inside midcourt in there as one of his many highlights — to lead the way in three consecutive down-to-the-wire, season-on-the-line victories. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 400 words.

IN BRIEF

VIRUS OUTBREAK NURSING HOME: 40 COVID-19 cases reported at care facility in SW Washington.

The AP-Portland, Ore.