Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — U.S. authorities have given wildlife managers in Washington, Oregon and Idaho permission to start killing hundreds of sea lions in the Columbia River basin in hopes of helping struggling salmon and steelhead. The bulky marine mammals long ago figured out they could feast on the migrating fish where they bottleneck at dams or where they head up tributaries to spawn. The sea lions have been a long-running conundrum, pitting mammals protected under federal law against protected fish runs. The permit granted Friday allows the states and several Native American tribes to kill 540 California sea lions and 176 Steller sea lions over the next five years.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. government has released a draft environmental report on the potential effects of three open-pit gold mines in salmon habitat in central Idaho proposed by a Canadian company. The U.S. Forest Service will take comments for 60 days on the documents released Friday involving British Columbia-based Midas Gold’s plan that includes restoration work in the heavily mined area. Midas Gold says the area 40 miles east of McCall contains more than 4 million ounces of gold, and that the mines will create 500 jobs for up to 25 years. Opponents say the mines will destroy important habitat for salmon, and they worry U.S. taxpayers will get stuck with clean-up costs.

CHALLIS, Idaho (AP) — A central Idaho sheriff’s office says an off-duty police chief was involved in a campground shooting that left a Boise man dead. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the campground Aug. 1., and they found 73-year-old Russell Liddell of Boise, who died of gunshot wounds. The sheriff’s office said Bonners Ferry Police Chief Brian Zimmerman was part of a group at the campground, and that an argument broke out between Liddell and the group that resulted in gunfire. The sheriff’s office says Zimmerman shot Liddell. Zimmerman couldn’t be reached for comment, but his police department said in a social media post that Zimmerman was returning fire after he had been shot at.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The number of Idaho residents applying for unemployment dropped by 10 percent last week, but layoffs are continuing to run high due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Idaho Department of Labor said Thursday that applications for jobless benefits declined to 3,250. The agency also says that the overall number of people collecting unemployment dropped 4 percent to nearly 20,260. That’s the 14th week of consecutive declines following a big surge starting in late March when the pandemic entered Idaho and Republican Gov. Brad Little issued a stay-at-home order as infections surged. Johns Hopkins University says Idaho has more than 26,000 confirmed infections and 246 deaths due to the virus.