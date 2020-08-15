Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez hit a three-run homer in his first at-bat of the season after recovering from COVID-19, connecting during a nine-run burst in the first inning that sent the Houston Astros over the Seattle Mariners 11-1. Alvarez was the AL Rookie of the Year last season. He missed the first 18 games of this season following a positive test for the virus before summer camp. Alvarez drove in four runs in his 2020 debut, including his opposite-field shot off Nestor Cortes in the first. Cortes was named the starter less than an hour before first pitch after originally slated starter Yusei Kikuchi was scratched with neck spasms.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Heroics were needed to get Portland and Memphis on the doorstep of the playoffs. For the Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard averaged more than 50 points to lead the way in three consecutive down-to-the-wire, season-on-the-line victories. For the Grizzlies, Ja Morant and Jonas Valanciunas became the first teammates in Memphis history to post triple-doubles in what turned out to be a must-win game as well. And now, the mission isn’t done yet for either club. Portland and Memphis meet Saturday in Game 1 of the Western Conference play-in series.

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 21 points, Alysha Clark had 15 points and seven rebounds and the Seattle Storm beat the Dallas Wings 83-65 for their seventh straight victory. Its the longest regular-season streak for Seattle since its 2010 championship team won 13 straight. Jewell Loyd added 12 points for Seattle, and Sue Bird had seven points and five assists in 21 minutes. Stewart scored 20-plus for the fifth time this season, shooting 9 of 12 from the field. Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas with 22 points. Allisha Gray and Marina Mabrey each added 13 points.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington coach Jimmy Lake says it was the correct decision for the Pac-12 to postpone its football season, even as the Huskies athletic program faces a potential massive financial hit from not having football in the fall. At the same time Lake was speaking via video conference, Washington launched a new athletics fundraising campaign. Athletic director Jen Cohen noted that while budget impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic remain unclear, the department faces potential losses of up to $70 million.