Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

KILLING SEA LIONS

US allows killing sea lions eating at-risk Northwest salmon

SEATTLE (AP) — U.S. authorities have given wildlife managers in Washington, Oregon and Idaho permission to start killing hundreds of sea lions in the Columbia River basin in hopes of helping struggling salmon and steelhead. The bulky marine mammals long ago figured out they could feast on the migrating fish where they bottleneck at dams or where they head up tributaries to spawn. The sea lions have been a long-running conundrum, pitting mammals protected under federal law against protected fish runs. The permit granted Friday allows the states and several Native American tribes to kill 540 California sea lions and 176 Steller sea lions over the next five years.

GOLD MINE-ENVIRONMENTAL REPORT

U.S. releases draft assessment of Idaho open-pit gold mines

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. government has released a draft environmental report on the potential effects of three open-pit gold mines in salmon habitat in central Idaho proposed by a Canadian company. The U.S. Forest Service will take comments for 60 days on the documents released Friday involving British Columbia-based Midas Gold’s plan that includes restoration work in the heavily mined area. Midas Gold says the area 40 miles east of McCall contains more than 4 million ounces of gold, and that the mines will create 500 jobs for up to 25 years. Opponents say the mines will destroy important habitat for salmon, and they worry U.S. taxpayers will get stuck with clean-up costs.

POLICE CHIEF-CAMPGROUND SHOOTING

Investigators say campground shooting involved off-duty cop

CHALLIS, Idaho (AP) — A central Idaho sheriff’s office says an off-duty police chief was involved in a campground shooting that left a Boise man dead. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the campground Aug. 1., and they found 73-year-old Russell Liddell of Boise, who died of gunshot wounds. The sheriff’s office said Bonners Ferry Police Chief Brian Zimmerman was part of a group at the campground, and that an argument broke out between Liddell and the group that resulted in gunfire. The sheriff’s office says Zimmerman shot Liddell. Zimmerman couldn’t be reached for comment, but his police department said in a social media post that Zimmerman was returning fire after he had been shot at.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO UNEMPLOYMENT

Fewer Idaho residents file unemployment claims

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The number of Idaho residents applying for unemployment dropped by 10 percent last week, but layoffs are continuing to run high due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Idaho Department of Labor said Thursday that applications for jobless benefits declined to 3,250. The agency also says that the overall number of people collecting unemployment dropped 4 percent to nearly 20,260. That’s the 14th week of consecutive declines following a big surge starting in late March when the pandemic entered Idaho and Republican Gov. Brad Little issued a stay-at-home order as infections surged. Johns Hopkins University says Idaho has more than 26,000 confirmed infections and 246 deaths due to the virus.

BALLOT INITIATIVE-PANDEMIC LAWSUIT

Initiative backers call it quits on education ballot drive

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho group collecting online signatures for an education initiative for the November ballot has suspended the effort following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling against them. Reclaim Idaho on Thursday said it was ending the drive though the court case remains alive. But it’s back at the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and not likely to wrap up with enough time left to get the initiative on the ballot. Reclaim Idaho contended online signatures should be allowed during the coronavirus pandemic. But Idaho doesn’t allow online signatures. The initiative aimed to raise $170 million for K-12 education by boosting taxes on corporations and individuals making $250,000 or more.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CANADA-US BORDER

Canada U.S border restrictions extended to at least Sept.

TORONTO (AP) — The Canada-U.S. border will remain closed to non-essential travel for at least another month. Friday’s statement by Canada’s Public Safety Minister Bill Blair came a day after Mexico announced a similar measure for its border with the United States. The land border restrictions aimed at controlling the coronavirus pandemic were first announced in March and have been renewed monthly. Many Canadians fear a reopening. Canada has flattened the epidemic curve while the U.S. has more confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19 than any other country. Essential cross-border workers like health care professionals, airline crews and truck drivers are still permitted to cross.