Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

Portland police declare unlawful assembly amid protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police declared an unlawful assembly Friday night and ordered protesters to leave, saying people were throwing things at officers. Demonstrations, often violent, have happened nightly in Oregon’s biggest city for more than two months following the killing of George Floyd. Wednesday night and early Thursday morning authorities say protesters set a fire and exploded commercial grade fireworks outside the downtown federal courthouse. Several officers were injured and two people were arrested.

Brown expands COVID-19 mask requirements in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s total confirmed coronvirus case count, since the start of the pandemic surpassed 22,600 as Malhuer County is sent back to Phase 1 and Gov. Kate Brown expanded mask requirements to office spaces. Also on Friday, Oregon Health Authority epidemiologists released a study that indicates that the number of Oregonians who have been infected with the coronavirus may be 10 times higher than the reported rate of infections obtained through conventional testing.

US allows killing sea lions eating at-risk Northwest salmon

SEATTLE (AP) — U.S. authorities have given wildlife managers in Washington, Oregon and Idaho permission to start killing hundreds of sea lions in the Columbia River basin in hopes of helping struggling salmon and steelhead. The bulky marine mammals long ago figured out they could feast on the migrating fish where they bottleneck at dams or where they head up tributaries to spawn. The sea lions have been a long-running conundrum, pitting mammals protected under federal law against protected fish runs. The permit granted Friday allows the states and several Native American tribes to kill 540 California sea lions and 176 Steller sea lions over the next five years.

Officials: 2nd Oregon inmate dies after contracting COVID-19

ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — Officials say a person imprisoned at the Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario died Wednesday after contracting COVID-19. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the death marks the second death of a person who tested positive for the virus in custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections. Officials say the inmate who died, a man between the ages of 60 and 70, was tested on Tuesday. His test results, which came back Friday, confirmed that he had contracted the virus. The Department of Corrections did not release his name or exact cause of death.

Crews make gains on Columbia Gorge fire ahead of heat wave

MOSIER, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire burning in the scenic Columbia River Gorge grew to more than 970 acres (392 hectares) as of Friday morning. Crews had it 10% contained and said they’d established a 75% line of defense. Authorities say the blaze is threatening hundreds of homes and has burned at least two. The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in the community of Mosier, Oregon, which is between Hood River and The Dalles along Interstate 84. On Thursday the Federal Emergency Management Agency said about 900 people were being evacuated from more than 400 homes.

40 COVID-19 cases reported at care facility in SW Washington

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A long-term care facility in southwest Washington has recorded 40 COVID-19 cases. The Columbian reports the outbreak at Avamere Rehabilitation of Cascade Park in east Vancouver is Clark County’s largest at a long-term care facility since the county’s first case was discovered in March. Clark County Public Health confirmed the outbreak Thursday. A COVID-19 dashboard on Avamere’s website said 18 residents and 22 staff had tested positive as of Thursday afternoon. Avamere did not respond to a request for comment from the newspaper. Washington state reported 800 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday and 19 more deaths. The state has had more than 66,100 confirmed cases and at least 1,755 deaths.

Oregon gov. tightens virus restrictions for Malheur County

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says she will restore phase one restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Malheur County, along the Idaho border. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports it’s the third eastern Oregon jurisdiction to have restrictions tightened because not enough progress has been made. That means swimming pools, movie theaters, bowling alleys and recreational sports leagues must shut down. Outdoor gatherings will be capped at 50 people, instead of 100. The new restrictions go into effect Monday and will remain for at least three weeks. Brown said that over the past month, COVID-19 cases in Malheur County have risen so much that restrictions must be put back in place.

University of Oregon to cover racist library murals

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The University of Oregon will cover four murals in a library after years of outcry from people who felt the murals’ language and portrayal of Indigenous people was racist. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports one mural in the Knight Library, titled the “Mission of a University,” mentions the need to conserve “our racial heritage.” Two others illustrate humanity’s development of the arts and the sciences, with dozens of people underneath the branches of growing trees. In both murals, only white people are at the top of the tree. The university will pay $31,940 to temporarily cover the murals with a print of the Minnesota Kasota limestone walls.