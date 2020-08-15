Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

KILLING SEA LIONS

US allows killing sea lions eating at-risk Northwest salmon

SEATTLE (AP) — U.S. authorities have given wildlife managers in Washington, Oregon and Idaho permission to start killing hundreds of sea lions in the Columbia River basin in hopes of helping struggling salmon and steelhead. The bulky marine mammals long ago figured out they could feast on the migrating fish where they bottleneck at dams or where they head up tributaries to spawn. The sea lions have been a long-running conundrum, pitting mammals protected under federal law against protected fish runs. The permit granted Friday allows the states and several Native American tribes to kill 540 California sea lions and 176 Steller sea lions over the next five years.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NURSING HOME

40 COVID-19 cases reported at care facility in SW Washington

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A long-term care facility in southwest Washington has recorded 40 COVID-19 cases. The Columbian reports the outbreak at Avamere Rehabilitation of Cascade Park in east Vancouver is Clark County’s largest at a long-term care facility since the county’s first case was discovered in March. Clark County Public Health confirmed the outbreak Thursday. A COVID-19 dashboard on Avamere’s website said 18 residents and 22 staff had tested positive as of Thursday afternoon. Avamere did not respond to a request for comment from the newspaper. Washington state reported 800 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday and 19 more deaths. The state has had more than 66,100 confirmed cases and at least 1,755 deaths.

WILDFIRE-COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE

Crews make gains on Columbia Gorge fire ahead of heat wave

MOSIER, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire burning in the scenic Columbia River Gorge grew to more than 970 acres (392 hectares) as of Friday morning. Crews had it 10% contained and said they’d established a 75% line of defense. Authorities say the blaze is threatening hundreds of homes and has burned at least two. The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in the community of Mosier, Oregon, which is between Hood River and The Dalles along Interstate 84. On Thursday the Federal Emergency Management Agency said about 900 people were being evacuated from more than 400 homes.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CANADA-US BORDER

Canada U.S border restrictions extended to at least Sept.

TORONTO (AP) — The Canada-U.S. border will remain closed to non-essential travel for at least another month. Friday’s statement by Canada’s Public Safety Minister Bill Blair came a day after Mexico announced a similar measure for its border with the United States. The land border restrictions aimed at controlling the coronavirus pandemic were first announced in March and have been renewed monthly. Many Canadians fear a reopening. Canada has flattened the epidemic curve while the U.S. has more confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19 than any other country. Essential cross-border workers like health care professionals, airline crews and truck drivers are still permitted to cross.

HUMAN REMAINS IDENTIFIED

Human remains found in southern Washington identified

TOPPENISH, Wash. (AP) — One of two sets of human remains found south of Toppenish, Washington, last week has been identified as a 25-year-old California man who went missing last year. Josiah Michael Hilderbrand was identified through dental records. That’s according to Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice. Hilderbrand’s death has been ruled a homicide, and the cause of death remains under investigation. The FBI is investigating the case. Hilderbrand and Jon Cleary went missing in June 2019 as they headed to a Dead & Company concert at the Gorge Amphitheater. Their car was found partially burned in an orchard west of Toppenish.

POLICE CAR STOLEN

Car theft suspect steals Renton police vehicle

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Renton Police Department says one person has been detained after a Renton police car was stolen. Several agencies helped search for the car after it was reported stolen Thursday afternoon. Renton police say officers saw a potential auto theft suspect at a car dealership and officers stopped to talk to the man. He walked away. As officers returned to their cars, the man drove away in one of the patrol cars. Seattle Police located the stolen police car 30 minutes later. The man was found and arrested for felony theft.

TWO BODIES FOUND-LAKE WASHINGTON

Dive teams recover bodies of man, woman from Lake Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state dive teams have recovered the bodies of a man and woman who drowned in Lake Washington, which straddles Seattle and Bellevue. KING-TV reports that the King County Medical Examiner is working to identify the victims to determine if they are a man and a woman who were reported missing in separate incidents last Sunday. Seattle police say the body of the woman was found near Seward Park on Wednesday. The man’s body was found on Thursday. He went missing after he jumped from a boat into the lake to swim. The woman fell from a ski boat.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Inslee visits Brewster, latest COVID-19 hot spot in state

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee visited Okanogan County, site of the latest hot spot in a coronavirus pandemic that has ravaged the counties of central Washington state. Inslee said Thursday Okanogan County now has the highest rate of COVID-19 cases in the state with nearly 900 cases among its 42,000 residents. The town of Brewster, which has about 2,300 residents, is a particular hot spot with 514 cases, Inslee said. A pattern has emerged in the central Washington farm belt with the Tri-Cities, Yakima and the Wenatchee area all being hard-hit by the virus. All share huge farm economies that require thousands of farm workers living and working in close proximity.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SEATTLE HOUSING

Seattle to build 600 new units to house chronically homeless

SEATTLE (AP) — City leaders say Seattle will invest approximately $60 million through 2021 to quickly build housing for people who are chronically homeless. The Seattle Times reports the investment by Mayor Jenny Durkan’s administration is the most the city has ever spent in a single year on permanent supportive housing. The units include wraparound services for people with a disabling condition who have been homeless for more than a year or who have been homeless four times in three years. The move follows a push from business leaders and homeless advocates who say that investing in enough of this type of housing could effectively end chronic homelessness.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

State sees decrease in initial, total jobless benefit claims

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state saw a decrease in both new weekly and total claims for unemployment benefits. More than 571,000 claims for benefits — with some of that number reflecting people who filed multiple claims — were filed for the week of Aug. 2-8, down 13% from the previous week. Nearly 1.3 million people have filed claims for unemployment since early March when the pandemic job losses began, and more than 996,000 people who filed initial claims have been paid. To date, the state has paid more than $9.5 billion in benefits, including federal money that, until last month, was providing the unemployed with an additional $600 a week on top of the state’s weekly maximum benefit of up to $790 per week.