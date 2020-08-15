NBA Playoff Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

To help with your planning, here is a look at some of what AP is planning for the NBA postseason. For questions, please email Assistant Sports Editor Oscar Dixon (odixon@ap.org). You can also call (212) 621-1630; Sports Photos, ext. 1918; Graphics, ext. 6907. For up-to-the-minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477

This advisory will be updated and is subject to change. All times Eastern.

Saturday

BKN–Mavericks-Doncic’s Time

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Dallas coach Rick Carlisle played with Larry Bird. He coached Jason Kidd. And he puts Mavericks’ star Luka Doncic’s game, his vision, his awareness in the same breath with two of the best players who ever took the floor. The NBA’s triple-double champion this season is about to make his playoff debut, and there’s no doubt that he’s ready. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. Sent: 750 words, photos

BKN—Grizzlies-Trail Blazers

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The NBA’s Western Conference play-in series starts Saturday. Portland also hopes it finishes Saturday; the Blazers can reach the playoffs with a win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Otherwise, Sunday is winner-take-all. Game begins 2:30 p.m. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

Also:

— Eastern Conference series previews — Sent

— Playoff Preview Capsules

___

Sunday

BKN–NBA-Playoff Overview

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — They started with 30 teams, got down to 22 because of a pandemic, and now 16 for the playoffs. And two months from now, if the bubble stays intact, the NBA will finally crown a champion to a season like none other. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos, video by 2 p.m.

Also:

— Western Conference series previews

— BKN—Grizzlies-Trail Blazers. (If necessary) Game begins 4:30 p.m. By Basketball Writer Brian Mahoney.

___

Monday

BKN–Playoffs-10 Things To Know.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Some things to watch as the NBA postseason begins. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 3 a.m.

— Playoff games begin

1:30 p.m. ET — BKN—Jazz-Nuggets

4 p.m. ET — BKN—Nets-Raptors

6:30 p.m. ET — BKN—76ers-Celtics

9 p.m. ET — BKN—Mavericks-Clippers

___

Tuesday

BKN—Tipoff

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A preview of Game 2s happening Wednesday. By Basketball Writer Brian Mahoney. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 6 p.m.

— Playoff games continue

1:30 p.m. ET — BKN—Magic-Bucks

4 p.m. ET — BKN—Heat-Pacers

6:30 p.m. ET — BKN—Thunder-Rockets

9 p.m. ET — BKN—TBD-Lakers

___

Previously Sent

BKN–Raptors-Defending The Crown

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Kyle Lowry doesn’t care what you think. He knows you weren’t picking the Toronto Raptors to win the NBA title last season, knows what you thought of them at the start of this season, and thinks the Raptors — the defending champion Raptors, that is — are good enough to prove doubters wrong once again. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. Sent: Friday, Aug. 14

BKN—Uncertainty Ahead

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The teams who missed out on the postseason are losing more than just some bonus money. They are leaving the safety of the NBA’s bubble for places where the coronavirus still rages, without knowing when or where they might start next season. By Basketball Writer Brian Mahoney. Sent: Friday, Aug. 14

BKN–GRIZZLIES-TRAIL BLAZERS PREVIEW

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Damian Lillard’s long shots have the Portland Trail Blazers one win from the NBA playoffs. They’ll take on the Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday in Game 1 of a Western Conference play-in series. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. Sent: Friday, Aug. 14

BKN–Social Injustice-NBA

Colin Kaepernick’s protests during the national anthem to raise awareness about police brutality laid the framework for much of the player-driven activism that has permeated the NBA since it restarted its season in Florida last month amid the coronavirus pandemic. But where Kaepernick’s demonstrations were symbolic, NBA players want their actions to lead to change. Initiatives such as the LeBron James-led More Than A Vote could provide a tangible legacy for today’s socially conscience players who want to transform symbolism into substantive change. By Kyle Hightower. Sent: Thursday, Aug. 13

BKN–NBA-The Last Day

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The longest, strangest regular season in NBA history winds down Friday, with four games left to decide “home-court” advantage in two series. Most of the statistical titles are decided, and once again, the NBA smashed a 3-point record. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. Sent: Thursday, Aug. 13