Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, declared a riot as protesters demonstrated outside a law enforcement building early Sunday, continuing a nightly ritual in the city. News outlets report officers used crowd control munitions to disperse the gathering outside the Penumbra Kelly building. Police say protesters had thrown “softball size” rocks, glass bottles and other objects at officers. Police also reported vandalism at the building. The actions came after what started as a peaceful protest late Saturday. Violence had erupted earlier Saturday afternoon when a small group of alt-right demonstrators traded paint balls and pepper spray with counter-protesters.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A rally by a small group of alt-right demonstrators in Portland, Oregon, quickly devolved Saturday as they traded paint balls and pepper spray with counter-protesters. KOIN-TV reported that about 30 people were participating in the Patriot Prayer rally in front of the Multnomah County Justice Center in Oregon’s biggest city. Several were armed with automatic weapons. The group clashed with counter-protesters through downtown streets, and some counter-protesters blocked the exit of a garage where several Patriot Prayer members had parked. A KOIN photojournalist reported that at least two gunshots rang out at the garage. Police did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

SEATTLE (AP) — A senior administration official says President Donald Trump intends to withdraw the nomination of William Perry Pendley to head the Bureau of Land Management. The news was cheered by conservationists who insisted the longtime advocate of selling federal lands should not be overseeing them. Pendley is a former oil industry and property rights attorney from Wyoming who has been leading the Bureau of Land Management for more than a year under a series of temporary orders from Interior Secretary David Bernhardt. Democrats alleged the temporary orders were an attempt to skirt the nomination process, and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and conservation groups have filed lawsuits to have him removed from office.

MOSIER, Ore. (AP) — Authorities said Saturday a wildfire burning in the scenic Columbia River Gorge has burned 11 homes, with hundreds more threatened. Crews worked to reinforce breaks around the perimeter of the fire burning near Mosier, Oregon, which is between Hood River and The Dalles along Interstate 84, as they fretted rising temperatures and shifting winds could worsen the blaze. The fire was 30 percent contained Saturday. About 900 people had been evacuated from 400 homes. Officials had earlier disclosed that four structures, including two homes, had burned. But further assessment conducted on Friday revealed that 11 homes had been destroyed _ two of them unoccupied _ as well as two commercial buildings and 18 outbuildings.