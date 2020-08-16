Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — A fourth consecutive down-to-the-wire finish, a fourth consecutive win for the Portland Trail Blazers. They needed all that just to get into the playoffs. Damian Lillard scored 31 points, CJ McCollum had 14 of his 29 in the fourth quarter — including a pair of big jumpers over Ja Morant late — and the Blazers clinched the NBA’s final playoff spot by beating the Memphis Grizzlies 126-122 on Saturday. Portland’s reward: A matchup with the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers, starting Tuesday. Morant had 35 for Memphis.

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Cristian Javier allowed one hit over six shutout innings, Yuli Gurriel homered and the Houston Astros edged the Seattle Mariners 2-1 for their third straight win. Javier struck out five and walked three. The 23-year-old right-hander rebounded nicely after surrendering five runs in three innings in his last start against Oakland on Aug. 9. Javier retired 10 of the first 12 batters before Kyle Seager walked and a single by Austin Nola accounted for the Mariners’ only hit off the rookie in the fifth.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Portland’s Damian Lillard has been unanimously selected as the top player of the NBA’s seeding games at Walt Disney World after averaging a league-best 37.6 points in the eight games. Phoenix’s Monty Williams led the Suns to a perfect 8-0 record in the bubble and was chosen as the top coach of the seeding-game schedule. Joining Lillard on the first team for games played at Disney between July 30 and Friday’s end of the seeding-game season was Phoenix’s Devin Booker, Indiana’s T.J. Warren, Dallas’ Luka Doncic and Houston’s James Harden. Booker was second in the MVP vote, followed by Warren.

BANDON, Ore. (AP) — Tyler Strafaci and Charles Osborne advanced to the U.S. Amateur final Saturday at Bandon Dunes to earn spots next year in the Masters and U.S. Open. Strafaci, the rising Georgia Tech senior from Davie, Florida, beat Oklahoma State’s Aman Gupta 1-up after losing a four-hole lead on the back nine. Osborne, the rising SMU junior from Reno, Nevada, topped UNC-Charlotte’s Matthew Sharpstene 4 and 2. The winner Sunday on the seaside course will get a spot in the 2021 British Open. Strafaci is trying to become the second straight Georgia Tech player to win the Havemeyer Trophy, following Andy Ogletree. Strafaci’s grandfather, Frank Strafaci, won the 1935 U.S. Amateur Public Links.