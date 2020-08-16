Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND PROTESTS

Portland police declare riot, push protesters from building

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, declared a riot as protesters demonstrated outside a law enforcement building early Sunday, continuing a nightly ritual in the city. News outlets report officers used crowd control munitions to disperse the gathering outside the Penumbra Kelly building. Police say protesters had thrown “softball size” rocks, glass bottles and other objects at officers. Police also reported vandalism at the building. The actions came after what started as a peaceful protest late Saturday. Violence had erupted earlier Saturday afternoon when a small group of alt-right demonstrators traded paint balls and pepper spray with counter-protesters.

Protesters skirmish, fire pepper spray in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A rally by a small group of alt-right demonstrators in Portland, Oregon, quickly devolved Saturday as they traded paint balls and pepper spray with counter-protesters. KOIN-TV reported that about 30 people were participating in the Patriot Prayer rally in front of the Multnomah County Justice Center in Oregon’s biggest city. Several were armed with automatic weapons. The group clashed with counter-protesters through downtown streets, and some counter-protesters blocked the exit of a garage where several Patriot Prayer members had parked. A KOIN photojournalist reported that at least two gunshots rang out at the garage. Police did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Trump to withdraw Pendley’s nomination as public lands chief

SEATTLE (AP) — A senior administration official says President Donald Trump intends to withdraw the nomination of William Perry Pendley to head the Bureau of Land Management. The news was cheered by conservationists who insisted the longtime advocate of selling federal lands should not be overseeing them. Pendley is a former oil industry and property rights attorney from Wyoming who has been leading the Bureau of Land Management for more than a year under a series of temporary orders from Interior Secretary David Bernhardt. Democrats alleged the temporary orders were an attempt to skirt the nomination process, and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and conservation groups have filed lawsuits to have him removed from office.

Gorge wildfire destroys 11 homes; crews battle rising temps

MOSIER, Ore. (AP) — Authorities said Saturday a wildfire burning in the scenic Columbia River Gorge has burned 11 homes, with hundreds more threatened. Crews worked to reinforce breaks around the perimeter of the fire burning near Mosier, Oregon, which is between Hood River and The Dalles along Interstate 84, as they fretted rising temperatures and shifting winds could worsen the blaze. The fire was 30 percent contained Saturday. About 900 people had been evacuated from 400 homes. Officials had earlier disclosed that four structures, including two homes, had burned. But further assessment conducted on Friday revealed that 11 homes had been destroyed _ two of them unoccupied _ as well as two commercial buildings and 18 outbuildings.

Brown expands COVID-19 mask requirements in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s total confirmed coronvirus case count, since the start of the pandemic surpassed 22,600 as Malhuer County is sent back to Phase 1 and Gov. Kate Brown expanded mask requirements to office spaces. Also on Friday, Oregon Health Authority epidemiologists released a study that indicates that the number of Oregonians who have been infected with the coronavirus may be 10 times higher than the reported rate of infections obtained through conventional testing.

US allows killing sea lions eating at-risk Northwest salmon

SEATTLE (AP) — U.S. authorities have given wildlife managers in Washington, Oregon and Idaho permission to start killing hundreds of sea lions in the Columbia River basin in hopes of helping struggling salmon and steelhead. The bulky marine mammals long ago figured out they could feast on the migrating fish where they bottleneck at dams or where they head up tributaries to spawn. The sea lions have been a long-running conundrum, pitting mammals protected under federal law against protected fish runs. The permit granted Friday allows the states and several Native American tribes to kill 540 California sea lions and 176 Steller sea lions over the next five years.

Officials: 2nd Oregon inmate dies after contracting COVID-19

ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — Officials say a person imprisoned at the Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario died Wednesday after contracting COVID-19. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the death marks the second death of a person who tested positive for the virus in custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections. Officials say the inmate who died, a man between the ages of 60 and 70, was tested on Tuesday. His test results, which came back Friday, confirmed that he had contracted the virus. The Department of Corrections did not release his name or exact cause of death.

Crews make gains on Columbia Gorge fire ahead of heat wave

MOSIER, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire burning in the scenic Columbia River Gorge grew to more than 970 acres (392 hectares) as of Friday morning. Crews had it 10% contained and said they’d established a 75% line of defense. Authorities say the blaze is threatening hundreds of homes and has burned at least two. The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in the community of Mosier, Oregon, which is between Hood River and The Dalles along Interstate 84. On Thursday the Federal Emergency Management Agency said about 900 people were being evacuated from more than 400 homes.