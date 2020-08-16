Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TRUMP-PUBLIC LANDS

Trump to withdraw Pendley’s nomination as public lands chief

SEATTLE (AP) — A senior administration official says President Donald Trump intends to withdraw the nomination of William Perry Pendley to head the Bureau of Land Management. The news was cheered by conservationists who insisted the longtime advocate of selling federal lands should not be overseeing them. Pendley is a former oil industry and property rights attorney from Wyoming who has been leading the Bureau of Land Management for more than a year under a series of temporary orders from Interior Secretary David Bernhardt. Democrats alleged the temporary orders were an attempt to skirt the nomination process, and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and conservation groups have filed lawsuits to have him removed from office.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

Portland police declare riot, push protesters from building

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, declared a riot as protesters demonstrated outside a law enforcement building early Sunday, continuing a nightly ritual in the city. News outlets report officers used crowd control munitions to disperse the gathering outside the Penumbra Kelly building. Police say protesters had thrown “softball size” rocks, glass bottles and other objects at officers. Police also reported vandalism at the building. The actions came after what started as a peaceful protest late Saturday. Violence had erupted earlier Saturday afternoon when a small group of alt-right demonstrators traded paint balls and pepper spray with counter-protesters.

WILDFIRE-COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE

Gorge wildfire destroys 11 homes; crews battle rising temps

MOSIER, Ore. (AP) — Authorities said Saturday a wildfire burning in the scenic Columbia River Gorge has burned 11 homes, with hundreds more threatened. Crews worked to reinforce breaks around the perimeter of the fire burning near Mosier, Oregon, which is between Hood River and The Dalles along Interstate 84, as they fretted rising temperatures and shifting winds could worsen the blaze. The fire was 30 percent contained Saturday. About 900 people had been evacuated from 400 homes. Officials had earlier disclosed that four structures, including two homes, had burned. But further assessment conducted on Friday revealed that 11 homes had been destroyed _ two of them unoccupied _ as well as two commercial buildings and 18 outbuildings.

AP-US-PORTLAND-PROTESTS

Protesters skirmish, fire pepper spray in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A rally by a small group of alt-right demonstrators in Portland, Oregon, quickly devolved Saturday as they traded paint balls and pepper spray with counter-protesters. KOIN-TV reported that about 30 people were participating in the Patriot Prayer rally in front of the Multnomah County Justice Center in Oregon’s biggest city. Several were armed with automatic weapons. The group clashed with counter-protesters through downtown streets, and some counter-protesters blocked the exit of a garage where several Patriot Prayer members had parked. A KOIN photojournalist reported that at least two gunshots rang out at the garage. Police did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

KILLING SEA LIONS

US allows killing sea lions eating at-risk Northwest salmon

SEATTLE (AP) — U.S. authorities have given wildlife managers in Washington, Oregon and Idaho permission to start killing hundreds of sea lions in the Columbia River basin in hopes of helping struggling salmon and steelhead. The bulky marine mammals long ago figured out they could feast on the migrating fish where they bottleneck at dams or where they head up tributaries to spawn. The sea lions have been a long-running conundrum, pitting mammals protected under federal law against protected fish runs. The permit granted Friday allows the states and several Native American tribes to kill 540 California sea lions and 176 Steller sea lions over the next five years.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NURSING HOME

40 COVID-19 cases reported at care facility in SW Washington

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A long-term care facility in southwest Washington has recorded 40 COVID-19 cases. The Columbian reports the outbreak at Avamere Rehabilitation of Cascade Park in east Vancouver is Clark County’s largest at a long-term care facility since the county’s first case was discovered in March. Clark County Public Health confirmed the outbreak Thursday. A COVID-19 dashboard on Avamere’s website said 18 residents and 22 staff had tested positive as of Thursday afternoon. Avamere did not respond to a request for comment from the newspaper. Washington state reported 800 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday and 19 more deaths. The state has had more than 66,100 confirmed cases and at least 1,755 deaths.

WILDFIRE-COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE

Crews make gains on Columbia Gorge fire ahead of heat wave

MOSIER, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire burning in the scenic Columbia River Gorge grew to more than 970 acres (392 hectares) as of Friday morning. Crews had it 10% contained and said they’d established a 75% line of defense. Authorities say the blaze is threatening hundreds of homes and has burned at least two. The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in the community of Mosier, Oregon, which is between Hood River and The Dalles along Interstate 84. On Thursday the Federal Emergency Management Agency said about 900 people were being evacuated from more than 400 homes.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CANADA-US BORDER

Canada U.S border restrictions extended to at least Sept.

TORONTO (AP) — The Canada-U.S. border will remain closed to non-essential travel for at least another month. Friday’s statement by Canada’s Public Safety Minister Bill Blair came a day after Mexico announced a similar measure for its border with the United States. The land border restrictions aimed at controlling the coronavirus pandemic were first announced in March and have been renewed monthly. Many Canadians fear a reopening. Canada has flattened the epidemic curve while the U.S. has more confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19 than any other country. Essential cross-border workers like health care professionals, airline crews and truck drivers are still permitted to cross.

HUMAN REMAINS IDENTIFIED

Human remains found in southern Washington identified

TOPPENISH, Wash. (AP) — One of two sets of human remains found south of Toppenish, Washington, last week has been identified as a 25-year-old California man who went missing last year. Josiah Michael Hilderbrand was identified through dental records. That’s according to Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice. Hilderbrand’s death has been ruled a homicide, and the cause of death remains under investigation. The FBI is investigating the case. Hilderbrand and Jon Cleary went missing in June 2019 as they headed to a Dead & Company concert at the Gorge Amphitheater. Their car was found partially burned in an orchard west of Toppenish.

POLICE CAR STOLEN

Car theft suspect steals Renton police vehicle

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Renton Police Department says one person has been detained after a Renton police car was stolen. Several agencies helped search for the car after it was reported stolen Thursday afternoon. Renton police say officers saw a potential auto theft suspect at a car dealership and officers stopped to talk to the man. He walked away. As officers returned to their cars, the man drove away in one of the patrol cars. Seattle Police located the stolen police car 30 minutes later. The man was found and arrested for felony theft.