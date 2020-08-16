AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Sunday, Aug. 16.

Monday, Aug. 17 4:00 PM DAGA virtual event on ‘Democratic Attorneys General, Policing, and Protests’ at the DNC – Democratic Attorneys General Association host ‘Meeting the Moment – and the Movement: Democratic Attorneys General, Policing, and Protests’ discussion, focusing on the ‘fundamental’ role Democratic attorneys general play in protecting the voice of the people, serving as administers of justice, and fighting to transform policing in America. Participants include AGs Keith Ellison (Minnesota), Aaron Ford (Nevada), Kathy Jennings (Delaware), Kwame Raoul (Illinois), and Ellen Rosenblum (Oregon)

Tuesday, Aug. 18 – Thursday, Aug. 20 Oregon Solar Energy Conference

Location: Crowne Plaza Portland-Downtown Conv Ctr, 1441 NE 2nd Avenue, Portland, OR

