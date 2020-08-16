Sheffield scheduled to start for Mariners at Astros

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Seattle Mariners (7-15, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (10-10, third in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Justus Sheffield (1-2, 5.27 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (2-1, 6.10 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros take on the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

The Astros finished 56-20 against AL West Division opponents in 2019. Houston averaged 9.5 hits per game last year and totaled 288 home runs as a team.

The Mariners went 27-49 in division games in 2019. Seattle hit .237 as a team with 3.2 extra base hits per game and 254 total doubles last year.

The teams meet for the sixth time this year. Houston leads the season series 5-1.

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Michael Brantley: (quad), Aledmys Diaz: (groin).

Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi: (neck), Kendall Graveman: (neck), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.