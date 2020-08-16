WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Daily Game

1-5-2

(one, five, two)

Keno

01-05-06-07-10-12-16-19-20-22-26-40-41-47-55-60-61-71-73-76

(one, five, six, seven, ten, twelve, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-six, forty, forty-one, forty-seven, fifty-five, sixty, sixty-one, seventy-one, seventy-three, seventy-six)

Match 4

02-08-17-18

(two, eight, seventeen, eighteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $22 million