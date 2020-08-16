WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:Daily Game
1-5-2
(one, five, two)Keno
01-05-06-07-10-12-16-19-20-22-26-40-41-47-55-60-61-71-73-76
(one, five, six, seven, ten, twelve, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-six, forty, forty-one, forty-seven, fifty-five, sixty, sixty-one, seventy-one, seventy-three, seventy-six)Match 4
02-08-17-18
(two, eight, seventeen, eighteen)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $40 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $22 million