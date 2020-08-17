BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

KILLING WOLVES

SPOKANE, Wash. — The state of Washington has killed the last two known wolves in the so-called Wedge pack in Stevens County, which had been preying on livestock, the Department of Fish and Wildlife said Monday. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 400 words.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

PORTLAND, Ore. — Protesters punched and kicked a man to the ground in Portland, Oregon, after the man crashed his truck onto the sidewalk on Sunday night near otherwise peaceful demonstrations. By Sara Cline. SENT: 330 words.

WILDFIRE COLUMBIA GORGE

MOSIER, Ore. — A wildfire burning in the scenic Columbia River Gorge that has destroyed dozens of structures is 65% contained, according to authorities. SENT: 250 words.

SPORTS

BKC–NABC-PLAYERS’ COALITION: NABC to give college hoops players voice with new coalition.

IN BRIEF

ASIAN GIANT HORNET: Washington officials trap male Asian giant hornet.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON: Washington health officials report 576 new COVID-19 cases.

SEATTLE PROTEST: Police: 3 officers injured, 18 arrests in Seattle riot.