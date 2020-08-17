Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The coronavirus doesn’t appear to have devastated homeless people as initially feared. But researchers say there are many unknowns about how the pandemic is affecting people without a place to sleep. San Francisco has reported more than 200 infections of homeless people, and New York City has tallied more than 1,400. San Diego’s convention center is housing homeless residents, where officials have administered more than 6,000 tests and uncovered just 18 positive for COVID-19. At the onset of the pandemic, cities thinned out shelters and moved homeless people into hotels because they often have chronic health issues. Advocates say they’re surprised the population hasn’t been hit harder, but there’s not enough data to draw conclusions.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — More than two months of protests in one of the whitest major cities in America have prompted deep introspection in Portland, Oregon’s small Black community about the role of white protesters in the Black Lives Matter movement. Nightly protests feature overwhelmingly white crowds, from middle-aged mothers marching arm in arm to teenagers dressed in black smashing police precinct windows. The improbable position of Portland as a focal point in the Black Lives Matter movement has forced a reckoning over what it means to be a white ally as the nation navigates a critical moment for racial justice.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, declared a riot as protesters demonstrated outside a law enforcement building early Sunday, continuing a nightly ritual in the city. Officers used crowd control munitions including smoke to disperse the gathering outside the Penumbra Kelly building. Police say protesters had thrown “softball size” rocks, glass bottles and other objects at officers. Police also reported vandalism at the building. The actions came after what started as a peaceful protest late Saturday. Violence had erupted earlier Saturday afternoon when a small group of far-right demonstrators traded paint balls and pepper spray with counter-protesters.

SEATTLE (AP) — A message in support of the U.S. Postal Service was found scrawled on a UPS store in Seattle after a recent protest. The Seattle Times reports the graffiti on the store’s front doors read “support the USPS” and comes amid cuts at the federal agency. Two windows were also found broken at the UPS store and another at a T-Mobile store after about 100 protesters walked Friday through the Capitol Hill neighborhood. A Seattle UPS employee said targeting their family owned franchise isn’t the way to support the Postal Service.