Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers’ path to a 17th championship looks awfully perilous from the outset. That’s not just because the Western Conference’s top seeds have struggled in the bubble. Damian Lillard by himself is enough to make any team worry about its postseason prospects. Yet the bubble MVP is just one challenge looming before the Lakers. The Lakers’ dubious reward for perseverance in an extraordinarily challenging and particularly tragic season is no prize at all. They must begin their quest against the streaking Trail Blazers and Lillard, who has lit up the Lakers and just about everybody else for years.

HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Tucker hit a game-ending homer in the ninth inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 3-2 for their fourth straight win. Tucker drove a 96-mph fastball from Erik Swanson deep to right for his first career game-ending homer. Houston also got a terrific effort from its bullpen in its fifth win in six games overall. The Astros won for the 24th time in their last 26 games against the Mariners.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Shaquill Griffin was supposed to be part of the new era in an effort by the Seattle Seahawks to build the next generation of their standout secondary. Griffin is now entering his fourth season and is the only piece of that group from 2017 that’s a starter. Griffin will begin the season as part of an overhauled secondary and the longest-tenured Seattle player among the group. It’s a unit that could be among the best in the NFL after the additions of Jamal Adams and Quinton Dunbar to go with last year’s acquisition of Quandre Diggs. It’s also a contract year for Griffin.

BANDON, Ore. (AP) — Tyler Strafaci won the U.S. Amateur at foggy Bandon Dunes, overcoming a big deficit and surviving another tight finish to beat Charles “Ollie” Osborne 1-up. With father Frank Jr. at his side as a caddie, Strafaci two-putted for birdie — with the short second conceded — on the par-5 36th hole before Osborne’s 8-footer to halve and extend the match went by the right side of the cup. Strafaci, the rising Georgia Tech senior from Davie, Florida, earned spots next year on the U.S. Walker Cup team and in the British Open after both finalists got spots next year in the Masters and U.S. Open. Strafaci joined grandfather Frank Strafaci, the 1935 U.S. Amateur Public winner, as a USGA champion. He became the second straight Georgia Tech winner, following Andy Ogletree last year at Pinehurst.