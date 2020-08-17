Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Idaho. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Idaho at 2 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

BOISE — A school district in southwestern Idaho has announced plans to reopen its schools during the coronavirus pandemic despite recommendations against doing so from local health officials. The New Plymouth School District Board voted 4-1 on Aug. 10 to reopen classrooms five days a week to about 1,000 students starting Aug. 24, the Idaho Statesman reported Monday. SENT: 330 words.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man appeared to have been punched and kicked unconscious by demonstrators just as unrest continued in Oregon’s biggest city, which has seen violent protests nearly every night since George Floyd was killed. Portland police said their response to the assault Sunday night was “complicated by a hostile group”. The response required additional officers in order to safely investigate the crime. By Sara Cline. SENT: 440 words.

KILLING WOLVES

SPOKANE, Wash. — The state of Washington has killed the last two known wolves in the so-called Wedge pack in Stevens County, which had been preying on livestock, the Department of Fish and Wildlife said Monday. The agency killed an adult male wolf and adult female wolf last Thursday, two days after authorizing the killings of the endangered animals. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 400 words.

ALSO:

SAGE GROUSE-NUMBERS FLAT: Idaho sage grouse numbers flat, hunting could be restricted