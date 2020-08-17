Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TRUMP-PUBLIC LANDS

Trump to withdraw Pendley’s nomination as public lands chief

SEATTLE (AP) — A senior administration official says President Donald Trump intends to withdraw the nomination of William Perry Pendley to head the Bureau of Land Management. The news was cheered by conservationists who insisted the longtime advocate of selling federal lands should not be overseeing them. Pendley is a former oil industry and property rights attorney from Wyoming who has been leading the Bureau of Land Management for more than a year under a series of temporary orders from Interior Secretary David Bernhardt. Democrats alleged the temporary orders were an attempt to skirt the nomination process, and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and conservation groups have filed lawsuits to have him removed from office.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

Crash, conflict blocks away from peaceful Portland protest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Videos posted online appear to show a man punched and kicked unconscious by demonstrators just blocks away from a peaceful protest in Portland, Oregon. News outlets report the man had been driving a truck that crashed downtown Sunday night. Afterward, the man is seen sitting in the street. He appears to be punched and kicked in the head by demonstrators. A police spokesperson told The Oregonian that the man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. A peaceful protest took place blocks away outside a U.S. courthouse. Demonstrations, often violent, have happened nightly in Portland for more than two months following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

KILLING SEA LIONS

US allows killing sea lions eating at-risk Northwest salmon

SEATTLE (AP) — U.S. authorities have given wildlife managers in Washington, Oregon and Idaho permission to start killing hundreds of sea lions in the Columbia River basin in hopes of helping struggling salmon and steelhead. The bulky marine mammals long ago figured out they could feast on the migrating fish where they bottleneck at dams or where they head up tributaries to spawn. The sea lions have been a long-running conundrum, pitting mammals protected under federal law against protected fish runs. The permit granted Friday allows the states and several Native American tribes to kill 540 California sea lions and 176 Steller sea lions over the next five years.

GOLD MINE-ENVIRONMENTAL REPORT

U.S. releases draft assessment of Idaho open-pit gold mines

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. government has released a draft environmental report on the potential effects of three open-pit gold mines in salmon habitat in central Idaho proposed by a Canadian company. The U.S. Forest Service will take comments for 60 days on the documents released Friday involving British Columbia-based Midas Gold’s plan that includes restoration work in the heavily mined area. Midas Gold says the area 40 miles east of McCall contains more than 4 million ounces of gold, and that the mines will create 500 jobs for up to 25 years. Opponents say the mines will destroy important habitat for salmon, and they worry U.S. taxpayers will get stuck with clean-up costs.

POLICE CHIEF-CAMPGROUND SHOOTING

Investigators say campground shooting involved off-duty cop

CHALLIS, Idaho (AP) — A central Idaho sheriff’s office says an off-duty police chief was involved in a campground shooting that left a Boise man dead. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the campground Aug. 1., and they found 73-year-old Russell Liddell of Boise, who died of gunshot wounds. The sheriff’s office said Bonners Ferry Police Chief Brian Zimmerman was part of a group at the campground, and that an argument broke out between Liddell and the group that resulted in gunfire. The sheriff’s office says Zimmerman shot Liddell. Zimmerman couldn’t be reached for comment, but his police department said in a social media post that Zimmerman was returning fire after he had been shot at.

AP-UT-EXCHANGE-UNSOLVED MURDER-ANNIVERSARY

Girl’s family searching for killer 25 years after death

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Six-year-old Rosie Tapia was abducted through a window of her family’s Salt Lake City home in August 1995. She was later found sexually assaulted and drowned in a canal, a murder that’s never been solved. On the 25th anniversary of the girl’s death, her family and members of the Utah Cold Case Coalition came together to announce a new initiative in her honor: the Rosie Tapia Identification Project. The coalition’s forensic DNA laboratory will offer free DNA testing and genetic genealogy to identify unidentified bodies found in Utah, Colorado, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming.