Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND-RECKONING

Black Portland reflects on role of white allies in movement

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — More than two months of protests in one of the whitest major cities in America have prompted deep introspection in Portland, Oregon’s small Black community about the role of white protesters in the Black Lives Matter movement. Nightly protests feature overwhelmingly white crowds, from middle-aged mothers marching arm in arm to teenagers dressed in black smashing police precinct windows. The improbable position of Portland as a focal point in the Black Lives Matter movement has forced a reckoning over what it means to be a white ally as the nation navigates a critical moment for racial justice.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

Crash, conflict blocks away from peaceful Portland protest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Videos posted online appear to show a man punched and kicked unconscious by demonstrators just blocks away from a peaceful protest in Portland, Oregon. News outlets report the man had been driving a truck that crashed downtown Sunday night. Afterward, the man is seen sitting in the street. He appears to be punched and kicked in the head by demonstrators. A police spokesperson told The Oregonian that the man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. A peaceful protest took place blocks away outside a U.S. courthouse. Demonstrations, often violent, have happened nightly in Portland for more than two months following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

TRUMP-PUBLIC LANDS

Trump to withdraw Pendley’s nomination as public lands chief

SEATTLE (AP) — A senior administration official says President Donald Trump intends to withdraw the nomination of William Perry Pendley to head the Bureau of Land Management. The news was cheered by conservationists who insisted the longtime advocate of selling federal lands should not be overseeing them. Pendley is a former oil industry and property rights attorney from Wyoming who has been leading the Bureau of Land Management for more than a year under a series of temporary orders from Interior Secretary David Bernhardt. Democrats alleged the temporary orders were an attempt to skirt the nomination process, and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and conservation groups have filed lawsuits to have him removed from office.

WILDFIRE-COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE

Gorge wildfire destroys 11 homes; crews battle rising temps

MOSIER, Ore. (AP) — Authorities said Saturday a wildfire burning in the scenic Columbia River Gorge has burned 11 homes, with hundreds more threatened. Crews worked to reinforce breaks around the perimeter of the fire burning near Mosier, Oregon, which is between Hood River and The Dalles along Interstate 84, as they fretted rising temperatures and shifting winds could worsen the blaze. The fire was 30 percent contained Saturday. About 900 people had been evacuated from 400 homes. Officials had earlier disclosed that four structures, including two homes, had burned. But further assessment conducted on Friday revealed that 11 homes had been destroyed _ two of them unoccupied _ as well as two commercial buildings and 18 outbuildings.

AP-US-PUBLIC-HEALTH-CARES-ACT

Federal virus money slow to trickle to local public health

Congress has allocated trillions of dollars to ease the coronavirus crisis. A joint Kaiser Health News and AP investigation finds that many communities with big outbreaks have spent little of that federal money on local public health departments for work such as testing and contact tracing. Others, like Minnesota, were slow to do so. So little money has flowed to some local health departments for many reasons: Bureaucracy has bogged things down, politics have crept into the process, and understaffed departments have struggled to take time away from critical needs to navigate the red tape required to justify asking for extra dollars.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Brown expands COVID-19 mask requirements in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s total confirmed coronvirus case count, since the start of the pandemic surpassed 22,600 as Malhuer County is sent back to Phase 1 and Gov. Kate Brown expanded mask requirements to office spaces. Also on Friday, Oregon Health Authority epidemiologists released a study that indicates that the number of Oregonians who have been infected with the coronavirus may be 10 times higher than the reported rate of infections obtained through conventional testing.

KILLING SEA LIONS

US allows killing sea lions eating at-risk Northwest salmon

SEATTLE (AP) — U.S. authorities have given wildlife managers in Washington, Oregon and Idaho permission to start killing hundreds of sea lions in the Columbia River basin in hopes of helping struggling salmon and steelhead. The bulky marine mammals long ago figured out they could feast on the migrating fish where they bottleneck at dams or where they head up tributaries to spawn. The sea lions have been a long-running conundrum, pitting mammals protected under federal law against protected fish runs. The permit granted Friday allows the states and several Native American tribes to kill 540 California sea lions and 176 Steller sea lions over the next five years.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PRISON DEATH

Officials: 2nd Oregon inmate dies after contracting COVID-19

ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — Officials say a person imprisoned at the Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario died Wednesday after contracting COVID-19. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the death marks the second death of a person who tested positive for the virus in custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections. Officials say the inmate who died, a man between the ages of 60 and 70, was tested on Tuesday. His test results, which came back Friday, confirmed that he had contracted the virus. The Department of Corrections did not release his name or exact cause of death.